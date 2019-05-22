 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
ONCH box
ONCH box
Courtesy Onch

Onch Movement's Dream of Pink Fried Chicken Comes to Fruition at SaMo Pride

Michele Stueven | May 22, 2019 | 12:16pm
AA

Taiwanese designer Nelson Chung (aka Onch Movement) has teamed up with popular Hong Kong-inspired sando spot BOLO for an edible version of his trendy food-themed jewelry. It will make its debut June 1 at Smorgasburg on the Santa Monica Pier to kick off SaMo Pride, the city's first official pride celebration.

The artist behind countless Hello Kitty collections and a favorite of the haute couture cuisine set, like Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj and Kate Moss, has set his sights on BOLO's famed fried chicken sandwich, giving it new life with edible pink glitter, pink garlic aioli, pink glittery fries and a refreshing pink hibiscus lemonade, available for a limited time during Pride Month.

BOLO is a Smorgasburg staple, famous for their Hong Kong pineapple buns stuffed with everything from spicy fried chicken to creamy ube bae ice cream drizzled with milk and covered in sprinkles.

Continue Reading

SaMo Pride starts June 1 and will continue as a full month of festivities throughout the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. "Pride on the Promenade" will be a pop-up festival featuring a variety of LGBTQ+ activations, chefs, restaurants, vendors, musical acts, story hours and a dance party, all under the rainbow light installation.

“Ever since creating my original pink chicken necklace for Nicki Minaj,  I’ve been dying to make a pink fried chicken you can eat in real time,” Chung tells L.A. Weekly. “Now eight years later I’m making my dream come true with BOLO.”

Aubrey O'Day with her Onch LollipopEXPAND
Aubrey O'Day with her Onch Lollipop
Courtesy Onch

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >