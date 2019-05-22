Onch Movement's Dream of Pink Fried Chicken Comes to Fruition at SaMo Pride

Taiwanese designer Nelson Chung (aka Onch Movement) has teamed up with popular Hong Kong-inspired sando spot BOLO for an edible version of his trendy food-themed jewelry. It will make its debut June 1 at Smorgasburg on the Santa Monica Pier to kick off SaMo Pride, the city's first official pride celebration.
The artist behind countless Hello Kitty collections and a favorite of the haute couture cuisine set, like Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj and Kate Moss, has set his sights on BOLO's famed fried chicken sandwich, giving it new life with edible pink glitter, pink garlic aioli, pink glittery fries and a refreshing pink hibiscus lemonade, available for a limited time during Pride Month.
BOLO is a Smorgasburg staple, famous for their Hong Kong pineapple buns stuffed with everything from spicy fried chicken to creamy ube bae ice cream drizzled with milk and covered in sprinkles.
SaMo Pride starts June 1 and will continue as a full month of festivities throughout the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. "Pride on the Promenade" will be a pop-up festival featuring a variety of LGBTQ+ activations, chefs, restaurants, vendors, musical acts, story hours and a dance party, all under the rainbow light installation.
“Ever since creating my original pink chicken necklace for Nicki Minaj, I’ve been dying to make a pink fried chicken you can eat in real time,” Chung tells L.A. Weekly. “Now eight years later I’m making my dream come true with BOLO.”
