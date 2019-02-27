On the Street: Feeling the Love at Tortilla con Amor

Tortilla con Amor — the name speaks for itself. Anything with the name "love" behind it is coming from a good place. TCA is a Mexican-inspired curbside food stand based out of North Hollywood, operating primarily on the weekends. It exemplifies what is most enjoyable about the cuisine itself, as well as the whole pop-up, renegade restaurant culture that has come to define the culinary landscape of L.A., culminating in the recent legalization of street vendors.

Many chefs are now using this outlet to showcase their culinary prowess and cook the type of food that reflects who they are, what they love, and the story it tells about how and why they cook for a living in the first place, giving them the freedom of expression through cooking food that is close to their hearts.

EXPAND Chefs Ashley Rodriguez and Erik Lopez at work Nicole Andrea Guzman

Chefs Erik Lopez and Ashley Rodriguez are doing just that, cooking the food their mothers made with love. And you can taste the TLC in every bite of their creations. The pair met and fell in love while they were working for legendary chef Suzanne Goin, and both have years of extensive culinary training between them. They started a family together with a baby boy and are currently expecting a baby girl. They decided it was time to branch out on their own.