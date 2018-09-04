Oakobing Will Blow Your Mind and Freeze Your Brain

With its unique style of Korean shaved ice shaped into the finest art sculptures and fruit-inspired creations, Oakobing in the heart of Koreatown is one of the coolest dessert cafes to beat the heat. Ice flakes are shaved to order in everything from fresh mango and melon to chocolate, green tea and coffee, and combined with warm breads and traditional Korean toppings.
Mango pineapple ice flakes are piled high in a pineapple-shell bowl with sweet and juicy pineapple balls and almonds. You will never be able to go back to square pineapple slices after this.
The dramatic non-dairy green tea bowl is made in-house with matcha; it has no added sweetener and a creamy texture. It looks like Mount Crumpet with celebrating Whos dancing below. It’s surrounded by sweet milk pudding, mini mochis, sweet red beans and served with a shot of matcha condensed milk, which is all the sweetening it needs.
It just gets more decadent from there. The Injeolmi Croissant is a toasted and lightly buttered croissant filled with layers of Oakobing's signature Injeolmiice flakes (Korean traditional rice cake that is sweet and chewy), whipped cream and honey, topped with roasted bean powder and a gentle sprinkle of organic almonds. Top it off with one of the delightful blooming teas, like passion fruit or jasmine flower.
The Oreo tiramisu ice flakes are practically immoral, taking innocent milk ice flakes and loading them up with a whole piece of cheesecake, a side of crushed Oreos, sweet milk pudding, cocoa powder, almonds and a shot of espresso to pour over the entire mashup. Children, cover your eyes.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The bowls are huge and designed to be shared. It's tempting to wolf one down in just a few bites, resulting in a mind-blowing brain freeze. Take the family but take it slow.
Oakobing, 3300 W. Sixth St., Koreatown; (213) 387-4392.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!