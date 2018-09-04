Oakobing Will Blow Your Mind and Freeze Your Brain

With its unique style of Korean shaved ice shaped into the finest art sculptures and fruit-inspired creations, Oakobing in the heart of Koreatown is one of the coolest dessert cafes to beat the heat. Ice flakes are shaved to order in everything from fresh mango and melon to chocolate, green tea and coffee, and combined with warm breads and traditional Korean toppings.

Mango pineapple ice flakes are piled high in a pineapple-shell bowl with sweet and juicy pineapple balls and almonds. You will never be able to go back to square pineapple slices after this.

EXPAND Mango pineapple ice flakes with fresh pineapple Michele Stueven

The dramatic non-dairy green tea bowl is made in-house with matcha; it has no added sweetener and a creamy texture. It looks like Mount Crumpet with celebrating Whos dancing below. It’s surrounded by sweet milk pudding, mini mochis, sweet red beans and served with a shot of matcha condensed milk, which is all the sweetening it needs.