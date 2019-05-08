Nine Nifty Ways to Spoil Mom on Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day to all of the wonderful mamas out there who are lovers, fighters, dreammakers, friends, mentors and most importantly a mother to someone. Everyday we celebrate you, but this upcoming Sunday, we rounded up some of the best ways to toast to motherhood from a "Movies Moms Love" dinner series at Culina and Vinoteca, Latin jazz music at Hotel Shangri-La, free bowls and lattes at Kreation and lots of restaurants offering free bubbles for your mama like Best Girl and Sofitel Los Angeles.

One could argue that there’s no love like an Italian mother’s love. This Mother’s Day Culina and Vinoteca at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills are flying the mother (Grazia) of their chef, Luca Moriconi, in from Tuscany for the entire week to celebrate. Culina and Vinoteca call it their "Mamma Mia" celebration and is excited to bring back this almost week long event for its second year in a row. Mamma Mia spans six days with three events, including a "Movies Moms Love" Dinner Series (May 8-10, $59 per person for dinner and movie), a special Mamma Mia! Dinner Menu featuring Mama Grazia's authentic Tuscan specialties (May 6-12), and a heart-filled Mother’s Day Sunday brunch buffet with fresh rolled pasta, fava bean and ricotta ravioli, a sushi station and ricotta cheese blintzes with fresh berry compote, to name a few creations. The brunch runs from 11 a.m.-3:00 p.m. for $139 per adult ($69 children ages 5-12 and complimentary for children 4 and under). Did we mention that Grazia will be cooking with alongside her son all week?

Culina & Vinoteca, 300 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Grove; (310) 860-4000, culinarestaurant.com.

Is mom feeling groovy this Mother’s Day? Does she deserve a free rose and a glass of champagne? If you answered yes to any of the above, join Hotel Shangri-La for their Latin Jazz Mother’s Day Brunch, complete with a live music from Soul Sauce. This brunch runs from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday and includes a carving station of leg of lamb and salmon Wellington, a made-to-order egg station, gazpacho, lobster ravioli, and pork belly with sweet ginger sauce and basmati rice, among a handful of other delicious dishes. End on a sweet note with their crepe station and a selection of assorted pastries. Tickets start at $85 for adults and $40 for children under 12, plus tax and tip.

The Courtyard, Hotel Shangri-La, 1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; bit.ly/mothersday_shangrila

If you're looking to take mom to dinner on Sunday, look no further than Cal Mare. This past week it opened for lunch for the first time (they’ve only been operating for dinner, and brunch on Sundays, since the restaurant first opened) but also released a beautiful Mother’s Day speciality menu. Besides organically having a long menu of spritz and negroni variations this Italian gem will be featuring an incredible three-course menu for only $58 per person. Chef Adam Sobel’s passion for Amalfi, travel and his Italian-Jewish heritage is shown across all of his dishes from jumbo asparagus parmigiana to grilled diver scallops with Meyer lemon, carbonara pizza and Faroe Island salmon on top of Tuscan kale. No Italian meal is complete without dessert so end mom's evening with their classic Tiramisu with Lamill espresso, lady fingers and mascarpone or a classic cannoli with Amarena cherry, Sicilian almonds and dark chocolate. Suono delizioso! Cal Mare, 8500 Beverly Blvd., suite 115 (ground floor), Beverly Grove; michaelmina.net/restaurants/southern-california/calmare/.

If your mom is healthy but still wants to get her buzz on, stop by Flower Child for their MaMosa made with lots of prosecco, fresh squeezed orange juice and house-made strawberry purée just in time for Mother’s Day. This positive vibes kitchen will also have “I Love Mom” coloring sheets available for kiddos (or adult kiddos) to create a work of art for mom only on Sunday, May 12.

Locations in Santa Monica, Newport Beach and Del Mar; open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. For more information visit iamaflowerchild.com/.

Do you have a mom that loves champagne, and you’re feeling bougie? Join Cattle and Claw this Sunday, which will be featuring not only a delicious spring inspired brunch with squash frittatas, maple-glazed ham and a new donut wall, but they also will be featuring Veuve Clicquot’s high-end, luxury La Grande Dame champagne. Moms will be given a free glass of bubbly (not Veuve) but can upgrade to La Grande Dame, otherwise known as "The Great Lady." This exceptional cuvée partnered with Swedish artist, Stina Persson, to create a very limited edition inspired by the badass women and moms of our times. Their buffet will run from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday; prices start at $69 per person, $34 for children 12 and under, and free for children 5 years old and under.

Cattle & Claw, 8555 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove; sofitel-los-angeles.com.

Want a delicious brunch for mom that won't break the bank? This Sunday join executive farmer Nathan Peitso for a curated Mother’s Day menu that will be offered for only $42 per person. Farmhouse Los Angeles' special prix fixe menu features a selection of starters, including their shaved broccoli salad or crisp leaf salad drizzled with an herb vinaigrette and pickled and raw vegetables. Main course selections include eggs Benedict with buttermilk biscuits, smoked salmon or Canadian bacon, grilled chicken & salmon or a warm grain bowl with a medley of quinoa, lentils, Napa cabbage, cauliflower, zucchini, eggplant and onion sprouts. Finish off mom’s day with chef Peitso's mother's special recipe of lemon cheesecake.

Farmhouse Los Angeles, 8500 W. 3rd St, Beverly Grove; farmhousela.com.

Award-winning chef Michael Cimarusti is serving up curated dishes for Mother’s Day at Best Girl, ranging from $9-$31, available only on Sunday. Brunch offerings will include dishes like morels and asparagus with grilled bub and grandma's seeded bread, steamed Little Neck Clams drowning in white wine, lovage, serrano, fennel, cherry tomatoes, grilled bread and rouille; and a brand new rhubarb and kumquat upside-down cake created by Cimarusti’s wife, pastry chef Crisi Echiverri. Mamas will also get a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Best Girl, 927 S. Broadway, downtown; bestgirldtla.com.

If your mom needs a good laugh, and a big glass of whiskey, join MiniBar Hollywood for their second annual “Ya-Mama-Zaki” standup comedy and whiskey tasting event. MiniBar will offer a tasting flight of single-malt whiskies from around the world to accompany the LA.-based single moms stand up with Kat Aagesen this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person and available online.

MiniBar Hollywood, 6141 Franklin Ave., Hollywood; (323) 798-4939, minibarhollywood.com.

For a feel-good 100 percent organic meal with mom, stop by your local Kreation, where mamas get a free O-Mega bowl and a Matchappreciated latte with the purchase of an entree of $20 or more this Sunday only. The O-Mega bowl is protein packed with six organic egg whites, scrambled with spinach, free-range chicken, bruschetta, quinoa and avocado. Their Matchaappreciated latte is made with coconut mylk and vanilla to give mom the gift of natural energy.

Kreation Organic has 18 locations across L.A. County. The four full-service locations are Santa Monica, Brentwood, W. 3rd St. and Venice Beach. For more information visit kreationjuice.com.