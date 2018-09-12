Mamacitas Enlivens Santa Monica's Historic (and Haunted) Victorian

In the 1970s, two of Santa Monica’s most iconic and historic Victorian homes on Ocean Avenue were lifted off their foundations and trucked down to the corner of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, saving them from demolition because of development.

One was the home built in 1894 for Roy Jones, son of longtime U.S. Sen. John Percival Jones, co-founder of Santa Monica. The other was the lesser known and somewhat mysterious Kyte House, built around the same time and inhabited by the leader of the Southern California Masonic Lodges, Dr. George I. Kyte, and his family.

They found their forever homes in what is now Heritage Square and were reborn as, respectively, the California Heritage Museum and the Victorian, a 15,000-square-foot event space and home to the charming new al fresco Mexican restaurant Mamacitas.