National Pretzel Day, A Taste of the Eastside and Harold & Belle's Crawfish Fest

Pretzels, A Taste of the Eastside and shopping for mom, here’s what’s popping up this week:

Friday, April 26

Happy National Pretzel Day! Come celebrate at The Henry in WeHo with a Black Truffle Cheese Fondue appetizer, served with toasty salted soft pretzels and one of your favorite beers on tap. Hyperion Public in Studio City is also celebrating with their appetizer or entree pretzel served with OMG cheese sauce and whole grain mustard.

The Henry, 120 N. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Grove; open Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m-10 p.m. and Sat.-Sun., 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; thehenryrestaurant.com/locations/the-henry-west-hollywood/

Hyperion Public,12969 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; open Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m-mid. and Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-2 a.m.; hyperionpublic.com

Saturday, April 27

Harold & Belle's is celebrating their first annual Los Angeles Crawfish Festival this upcoming Saturday from noon-6 p.m. Harold & Belle’s has been around for 50 years and owner’s Ryan and Jessica Legaux will be cooking up their famous crawfish boil alongside some of their creole classics like jambalaya and bread pudding. This celebration includes live music, face painting and a full bar. The best part of the festival? It’s free admission and all ages are welcome!

Harold & Belle’s, 2920 W Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson Park; open daily, 11:30 a.m-10 p.m.; haroldandbellesrestaurant.com

Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28

The rain has stopped (for now) and summer is but a blink away, which means peak brunch season is among us. Public School is embracing brunch with everyone's favorite bottomless brunch cocktails — Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and more for only $15! Pair your cocktails with their classics like Biscuits and Gravy, Corned Beef Hash & Eggs and Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes. For the next two weekends (April 27-28, May 4-5), dine before 11 a.m. and receive 50 percent off any brunch item. Now you have even more of an excuse to wake up early or continue the party into the daytime at your local Public School.

Located in downtown, Sherman Oaks and Culver City; open Mon.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; psontap.com.

Sunday, April 28

Come celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of L.A.’s Eastside, with Taste of the Eastside’s 9th Annual Festival. What started as an idea by a group of parents to raise money for a nursery school, has turned into a huge food festival that marries food, drink and entertainment. All proceeds from Taste of the Eastside go to local organizations in the East Side community like Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, The Pablove Foundation, and Friends of LA River. This year, they have 30+ local food vendors featuring Fat Dragon, Little Dom’s, Jewel, Sweetfin and Jeni’s Ice Cream, to name just a few. Silver Lake Wines will be also be there serving the best pours, along with Mohawk Bend and Greenbar Craft Distillery serving craft cocktails. What’s a festival without beer though, amirite? Eagle Rock Brewing, El Segundo Brewing Co., Sage Vegan Bistro and Brewery, Frogtown Brewery and Arts District Brewing Co will all be there serving their latest and greatest brewski’s. The event runs from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets start at $50 (pre-sale) or $60 day of the event. Kids Under 2 are free, and Kids 2-15 are only $15.

Los Angeles River Center and Gardens, 570 W. Ave., Cypress Park; tasteoftheeastside.com/tickets

Wednesday, May 2 (onwards!)

Bar Figueroa, located in Hotel Figueroa in DTLA is exploring a new way to enjoy Wine Wednesdays. Starting this upcoming Wednesday, the local iconic cocktail bar and lounge will be spinning a curated 3-hour DJ set with vinyl records and 50 percent off select wine bottles all evening. They’re calling this concept “Vino Meets Vinyl” and it will occur every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. I’ll cheers to that!

Bar Figueroa at Hotel Figueroa, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; open daily, 7 a.m.-mid. hotelfigueroa.com/event/vino-meets-vinyl

Thursday May 2-Sunday, May 5

It’s springtime, which means out with the old and in with the new. This year, Le Creuset has partnered with a handful of LA’s well known chefs like Sarah Hendrix (@ladyandlarder), Nguyen Tran (@thestarrykitchen) and Dave Woodall (owner of Red Herring), for their Factory to Table sale in Santa Monica. Starting on Thursday, May 2nd the chefs will be sharing cooking tips and tricks with Le Creuset products and recipes for the audience to taste. Baby Burgers will be there serving up gourmet burgers, along with a full cash bar for Thursday’s VIP session. A portion of each ticket will go toward local nonprofit, After School Stars, that serves low-income middle school youth, and Meals on Wheels. Sessions start on Thursday and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday (May 3 and 4) run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. See link here for more information on session times through Saturday and Sunday and tickets (only $15): lecreuset.ticketspice.com/fttla.

Barker Hanger, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica