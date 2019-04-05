National Beer Day, Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl and a Special Dinner at Eataly

National Beer Day deals, the Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl and the new rooftop Bar Del Mar by Granville in Pasadena will be among the fun ways to enjoy the sunshine this week.

Saturday, April 6

The Prubechu Pop-Up brings San Francisco’s Prubechu and a taste of Guam to Hollywood. Think tropical seafood, coconut in many forms (including in butter and fermented into vinegar) and Austronesian influences, combined with seasonal California farmers market–inspired cooking. It's all paired with beers from Highland Park Brewery and Beachwood Blendery as well as select natural wines.

Sunday, April 7

In honor of National Beer Day on April 7, four L.A. brewpubs are bringing Beer Goals to life by celebrating with the World's Largest Virtual Beer Toast. Beer Goals aims to crack the Beer World Record for World’s Largest Beer Toast by getting as many people as possible from different parts of the country and world to toast at the same time.

Tune in to the livestream at Beer Goals at 6 p.m., when beer drinkers far and wide can comment with a pic or video of their beer, representing their hometown brew. Beer Goals will be toasting live from Broxton in Westwood, with the Chi Beer Guy live from Chicago.

L.A. beer lovers also can visit other brewery co-hosts on the day of the toast at the Stalking Horse, 6th & La Brea, Bluebird Brasserie or Transplants Brewing Company.

Spring Street Bar will feature $1 off pints of beer, plus and any guest who buys a pint gets 20% off food.

California Sun will host happy hour all day, along with specials, featuring $1 off pints, $2 off New Original Breweries pints (pints brewed at Broxton, Bluebird Brasserie, 6th & La Brea, the Stalking Horse), $1 off pie slices and $15 pitchers of New Original Breweries draft beers.

Mohawk Bend will host happy hour all day long, with $2 off menu price for all beers; $3 to $8 snacks including nachos, garlic and herb pizza dough twists, fried chickpeas, homemade chips and dips; and $11 pizzas.

Starting at 2 p.m., Imperial Western Beer Company will offer beer specials throughout the day and will host its inaugural oyster-eating contest, giving participants a chance to win cash prizes.

Also on Sunday, the fourth annual Masters of Taste L.A. takes place on the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Participants include Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, the Granville restaurants, Lady M Cake Boutique, Maple at Descanso Gardens, Los Balcones and dozens more. Michael Hung (Faith & Flower) is the premier event host and ambassador for the event, of which 100% of proceeds benefit the Union Station Homeless Services organization. Use promo code LMA2019 for discount tickets.

Tuesday, April 9

Granville Cafe Pasadena is slated to open on Lake Avenue. With an indoor-outdoor wrap-around bar that spills out onto a sidewalk patio, there’s a dedicated area for quick-service weekday lunch and a sunny rooftop bar called Bar Del Mar by Granville — complete with a fireplace, lounge seating and views of the still–snow-capped San Gabriel mountains.

Thursday, April 11

Thursdays with Michael: Seafood wizard chef Michael Cimarusti comes to Il Pesce Cucina, Eataly L.A.’s fish market–inspired restaurant, for a unique sampling of notable dishes for a multicourse dinner. Dishes include Pacific stone crab in egg crespelle with lemon, fennel and red pepper puree; and spaghetti with Hope Ranch mussels, local squid, garlic breadcrumbs and olive oil. By making a reservation in advance, diners can secure the best seats in the house and have the opportunity to watch Cimarusti in action as he prepares each course in the open kitchen at Il Pesce Cucina.