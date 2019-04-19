Mini Brownie "Pot" Pies for 4/20 and an All-Female Barista Throwdown

Sweet ways to celebrate 4/20 include a high tea, an all-female barista throwdown at ROW DTLA and a miso-making class. Here’s what’s popping up this week:

Saturday, April 20

At exactly 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy an afternoon of cannabis-infused, low-dose edibles and British afternoon tea treats to celebrate the first anniversary of legalized 4/20. It will be a High Tea with Stephanie Hua and Coreen Carroll, authors of “Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen.” Their cookbook of 30 recipes is designed to teach cooks of all skill levels to create low-dose bites like Spiced Superfood Truffles and Strawberry Jam Pavlovas. There are also instructions on how to create your own magical butter and oils.

The event is being put on by Crumpet L.A., a British events company that “brings a slice of cool Britannia to America.” The secret downtown location will be disclosed with ticket purchase, available here.

The Pie Hole

It’s no secret that cannabis consumption can lead to an attack of the munchies. If you plan to celebrate Weed Day, the Pie Hole will be ready to provide you with a mini brownie “pot” pie to battle those hunger attacks. Although the moniker may suggest the mini brownie pot pie contains cannabis, “pot” is just a play on words. It's a chocolate brownie pie surrounded by a graham cracker crust and crowned with a stenciled edible cannabis leaf, intended to fill the hunger void, not increase it.

Thursday, April 25

Califia Farms and the Coffee Manufactory present the inaugural Queen’s Cup — an all-female barista throwdown — to celebrate and empower the local female barista community and showcase "What Plants Can Do" with Califia Farms' new Oat Barista Blend.

All-female barista throwdown Queen's Cup

Califia Farms is a Los Angeles plant-based beverage brand known for its dairy-free Almond and Oat Barista Blends, crafted for baristas in partnership with baristas. Califia Farms sources and roasts all its 100% direct-trade Arabica coffee beans in partnership with Coffee Manufactory. Earlier this year, the two brands opened their flagship roastery at ROW DTLA. The first prize is $300.

The shenanigans take place at the Coffeehall, 400 Seaton St., #1, downtown. Tickets are available via events@califiafarms.com for $20, with proceeds benefiting the Downtown Women’s Center.

Chef Nancy Singleton Hachisu will be at Japan House as part of its Food Lab chef series exploring Japanese ingredients and techniques. A food writer based in rural Japan since 1988 and advocate of the “slow food” movement, Hachisu will explore the world of miso with discussions and demonstrations of how to make miso, which will be followed by a miso tasting to turn anyone into an expert.