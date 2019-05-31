Midsummer Solstice Gin, LAWineFest and Beer-Infused Doughnuts: Things Are Getting Tipsy This Week

LaWineFest returns to Long Beach, Hendrick’s Gin brings a Midsummer Solstice to Century City and Stranger Things are happening at Baskin-Robbins — here’s what’s popping up in L.A. this week:

Saturday, June 1 & Sunday, June 2

Wine expert and Angeleno Dr. Joel M. Fisher brings back his annual wine tasting and education event, LAWineFest, for its 14th year in Los Angeles County. Dedicated wine lovers and craft beer enthusiasts can enjoy two days of unlimited tastings in the heart of downtown Long Beach at The Pike Outlets. This year the fest raises funds and awareness for the Long Beach Public Library and Long Beach City College foundations and will spotlight more than 200 wines from around the globe, especially highlighting those made in California and Los Angeles County. The Pike Outlets, 390 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach; Sat., June 1, 2-6 p.m. (all-access ticketholders get to arrive at 1 p.m.) & Sun., June 2, 1-5 p.m.; lawinefest.com (discount code WINELIFE for 20 percent off).

EXPAND Superbloom Punch from Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice CURICH WEISS

Wednesday, June 5-Friday, June 7

Hendrick's Gin will be hosting an interactive pop-up in L.A. at the Westfield Century City, complete with tastings of the new Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice. The gin pop-up will be an Instagram-worthy garden of beautiful florals with onsite activities that include bouquet stations created in partnership with BloomsyBox, plus interactive cocktail making with DIY garnishes.

EXPAND Hendrick's Gin Pop Up in Century City CURICH WEISS

Thursday, June 6

A one-night special event for meat and bourbon lovers takes place at 7 p.m. at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. Garrison Brothers, an ultra-premium bourbon crafted in Hye, Texas will be hosting a bourbon- themed dinner at the Century City location.

Executive chefs David Holben and Mario Hernandez of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse have crafted a prix-fixe menu featuring five courses that each complement a specific Garrison Brothers bourbon poured neat or in a unique cocktail. The five course dishes will include grilled Spanish octopus topped with white miso glaze, slow braised Berkshire pork belly with a grilled Brussels sprout-daikon slaw, maple bourbon budino with salted caramel and pecan tuille.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 1700, Century City; (323) 784-0473.

Starting in June, Stranger Things will be happening at Baskin-Robbins. Both ice cream and Stranger Things fans will be able enjoy two exclusive Flavors of the Month in preparation for the show’s highly-anticipated premiere on July 4. The two flavors are Eleven’s Heaven, a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon, and Upside Down Pralines with chocolate ice cream and praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon

Fans can also prepare for season three all month long with more Stranger Things inspiration, like:

Upside Down Sundae: a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom; Demogorgon Sundae: a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster; Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat: a flash back to season one that includes a chocolate chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights; USS Butterscotch quarts: butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon.

And here's a sneak preview of what's to come in July.

Elevenade Freeze: a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade; Exclusive Stranger Things merchandise, including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, '80s-inspired magnets and sticker sets, and Stranger Things t-shirts: all available at participating shops, while supplies last and collectible containers filled with take home fresh-packed ice cream featuring Stranger Things designs.

Just in time for National Doughnut Day on June 7, Astro Doughnuts Taproom Pop-Up Series goes from June 1 through August 31. The Main Street location in Santa Monica will carry a new brewery-inspired doughnut each month. The month-long partnerships will kick-off on the first Saturday of each month with a pop-up Tap Room hosted on the outdoor patio. Attendees will have a chance to sample a variety of craft beers, including flights from the hosting brewery paired with bites made by the culinary team at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken.

They’ll be teaming up with local-favorites Boomtown Brewery, Three Weavers Brewing Company and Smog City Brewing Company for a summer full of brews and exclusive beer-infused doughnuts, chicken and more. In June you can try fried chicken smothered in Boomtown Barrel Aged Imperial Stout mole severed all day Saturday and a Boysenberry Sour Doughnut with a Boomtown Blonde Sour glaze, caramel drizzle, topped with house made beer nuts available all month long.

It’s hard to believe it’s taken this long, but taco mania has finally rolled into Los Angeles International Airport with the opening of Leo’s Xpress. Formally associated with Los Angeles' famed Leo's Tacos Truck, this is the latest local food concept to be part of LAX’s rotating food truck by global restaurateur HMSHost and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise partner Havana House.

Located in the Terminal 4 food hall, Leo’s Xpress brings travelers the coveted tacos that have filled endless Instagram feeds and have fed thousands from food trucks around the Los Angeles area for years. Now under new creative direction, Leo’s Xpress is entirely its own brand and will offer street food like al pastor tacos, quesadillas, burritos, alambres and tortas with a selection of toppings from the salsa bar which serves a bright variety of red, green and orange salsas, as well as traditional Mexican condiments.