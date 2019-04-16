McCormick Wants to Help You Spice Up Your Deviled Eggs for Easter

The results of a survey commissioned by McCormick Spices showed that nearly 61% of Americans plan to make and/or eat deviled eggs this Easter. While 45% of consumers will enjoy the classic recipe, there are plenty of other options. McCormick identified five top flavor styles that consumers want — Southern, seafood, spicy, Mexican/Latin, pickled — and partnered with five chefs across the United States to create unique deviled egg recipes.

Of those five chefs across the country, Otium’s Timothy Hollingsworth was invited by the company to contribute his eggspert advice. He shared his spin on the classic recipe by creating the Pickled Onion Deviled Egg, as 21% of those surveyed wanted to try that flavor this year.

“I think they're the perfect appetizer for a party,” Hollingsworth tells L.A. Weekly. “The perfect deviled egg has to have creamy yolks with just the right amount of spice, creating balance and flavor. Once I found out that people were interested in a pickle flavor profile for their deviled eggs, I knew I had to include my friend's mom's pickled onion recipe — it's a Middle Eastern take on pickled onions with zaatar (or savory, or thyme in this case). I added some yogurt in there to make it both creamy and a bit healthier. I always try to be a bit more health-conscious when making something for my family.”

So if you’re blessed with an overabundance of ova from the Easter egg hunt, here’s Hollingsworth’s recipe to make use of those yolks:

Pickled Onion Deviled Egg

12 eggs

1 tsp McCormick Ground Thyme

1 tsp McCormick Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Coarse kosher sea salt to taste

McCormick Black Pepper to taste

McCormick Cayenne Red Pepper to taste

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Pickled Onions

1 yellow onion

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp McCormick Cayenne Red Pepper

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

1 Tbsp McCormick ground thyme

Mint sprigs, if desired

Preparation:

For pickled onions: Small dice 1 onion, season in a bowl with salt, and let sit for 30 minutes. Mix in lemon juice, and season with cayenne, parsley and thyme. Reserve.

For egg yolk: Place eggs in a large, wide saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes. Remove eggs and cool in refrigerator. Remove shells from eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Separate egg yolks and place into a bowl. Place whites on a separate plate. Add all ingredients to yolks to taste and mix together with a fork until smooth.

To build: Take each egg half and scoop in half a tablespoon of the pickled onions to the yolk hole. Using a large star tip and resealable plastic bag, pipe the yolk mixture back into each egg, enough to fill in the rest of the yolk holes completely. Garnish with mint sprigs and ground thyme. Refrigerate and serve cold.

EXPAND Rasselbock's German take on deviled eggs Michele Stueven

Deviled eggs also are making the rounds at L.A. restaurants, popping up on menus everywhere. Michael Hung from Faith and Flower gives his Jidori deviled eggs an Asian spin with Korean chili, kimchi and black sesame, while Rasselbock’s German version with bacon and dill is the perfect match for a Reissdorf Koelsch.