McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Introduces Its Winter Flavors Today

Southern California ice cream institution McConnell’s is rolling out its winter collection today, featuring bright, seasonal citrus flavors to help cleanse the palate for the New Year and soothe any post-holiday blues.

Made from scratch with seasonal fruits and Central Coast grass-grazed milk and cream, McConnell's winter flavors include blood orange, which is an intense orange-meets-berry combo of Moro blood oranges infused into McConnell’s crimson-toned ice cream, kind of a blood orangesicle.

EXPAND Winter pear crisp and vanilla grapefruit McConnell's Fine Ice Creams