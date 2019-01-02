 


  MVN

4
Blood orangeEXPAND
Blood orange
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Introduces Its Winter Flavors Today

Michele Stueven | January 2, 2019 | 10:13am
Southern California ice cream institution McConnell’s is rolling out its winter collection today, featuring bright, seasonal citrus flavors to help cleanse the palate for the New Year and soothe any post-holiday blues.

Made from scratch with seasonal fruits and Central Coast grass-grazed milk and cream, McConnell's winter flavors include blood orange, which is an intense orange-meets-berry combo of Moro blood oranges infused into McConnell’s crimson-toned ice cream, kind of a blood orangesicle.

Winter pear crisp and vanilla grapefruitEXPAND
Winter pear crisp and vanilla grapefruit
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams
The winter pear crisp is a delicate puree of D'Anjou pears blended with a swirl of homemade pear jam and crispy oatmeal crumbles, straight from the McConnell’s Bake Room inside its brand-new production dairy.

Vanilla grapefruit combines the tart sweetness of grapefruit with smooth, sweet, vanilla-scented cream.

With McConnell's commitment to its California roots, all fruits are organic and sourced locally, just like its milk and cream, and everything is made from scratch in-house. The 70-year-old, third-generation family-owned business started in Santa Barbara and now has scoop shops throughout SoCal. You also can order the winter collection online.

