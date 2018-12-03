 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Martha Stewart demonstrates cooking under pressure.EXPAND
Martha Stewart demonstrates cooking under pressure.
Michele Stueven

Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience Celebrates L.A. Chefs

Michele Stueven | December 3, 2018 | 10:57am
AA

Martha Stewart took over the grounds of the Los Angeles Center Studio for the Dec. 1-2 weekend for the Martha Steward Food & Wine Experience celebrating local L.A. chefs and vintners. Tirelessly interactive, she spent the afternoon giving pressure cooker recipe demonstrations, divulging her favorite dog and cat food recipes and answering endless fan questions.

“Yes, he cooks and makes a very good mac and cheese,” the host of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party said of her co-star when answering burning question No. 1 from the crowd.

Related Stories

“He always adds that extra little ‘herb’ at the end,” she added. “But even with or without that ‘herb,’ it’s always delicious. He has a nice gentle way of stirring his food and really cares about it. I taught him how to make pizza dough, which opened up a whole new world of baking for him. We met for three hours yesterday planning the upcoming season in his ‘mothership studio,’ which is all hermetically sealed. Boy, were we tired after those three hours.”

Chef Alex Reznik from Mrs. Fish puts his best bento box forward, with samples of short rib with sunchoke puree & horseradish, and albacore Wayaraki.EXPAND
Chef Alex Reznik from Mrs. Fish puts his best bento box forward, with samples of short rib with sunchoke puree & horseradish, and albacore Wayaraki.
Michele Stueven

Thousands sampled short rib with sunchoke puree and horseradish, and albacore Wayaraki bento boxes from Mrs. Fish; pork toro nigiri with doubanjiang, crispy rice, shiso and young ginger from Hock and Hoof; and sustainable seafood paella from Preux & Proper.

Noree Thai served khao soi tofu, and Hamasaku offered white fish sashimi with vegetable gelee. For vegans, there were BBQ jackfruit tostadas with pineapple habanero salsa, cashew creme, micro cilantro and crispy onions from Gracias Madre and gluten-free tartar from Air Food.

Whitefish sashimi with vegetable gelee from HamasakuEXPAND
Whitefish sashimi with vegetable gelee from Hamasaku
Michele Stueven

Susan Feniger prepared beef barbacoa tacos in the shadow of her Border Grill building while the Blending Lab poured samples of its custom-blended wines.

The event was presented by USA Today and is part of a 12-city tour that highlights local chefs and vintners throughout the country. It also offered wine seminars and classes as well as crafting spaces to custom stencil your own personalized apron.

Beef barbacoa tacos from Border Grill with Susan FenigerEXPAND
Beef barbacoa tacos from Border Grill with Susan Feniger
Michele Stueven

And what about that dog food recipe?

“Get a big oily fish at $4 a pound or less,” Stewart shared. “It’s dog food, after all — we’re not putting halibut in there at $23 a pound. Cook the fish in a pot and then add some brown rice or quinoa, but mostly quinoa because it has more protein and less carbs. Then I add carrots or sweet potatoes, peas and spinach all in a giant pot and cook that. The people in my house eat it first. Then we grind it all up in the Cuisinart and pack it up in individual portions for the dogs. I don’t open cans. Ever. At all. I’ve always got one container frozen and one thawed for them every day.”

Click here for the slideshow.

Winner of the best display: Don Julio!EXPAND
Winner of the best display: Don Julio!
Michele Stueven

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: