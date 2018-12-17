 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Tostada de ceviche
Tostada de ceviche
Mariscos El Bigoton

Mariscos El Bigoton Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Free Tacos

Michele Stueven | December 17, 2018 | 9:38am
AA

To celebrate its five-year anniversary, Mariscos El Bigoton will be handing out free tacos and tostadas de ceviche from 2 p.m. to sellout at a block party on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at its 5458 Whittier Blvd. location in Commerce.

There will be free souvenirs and live music by Los de la Angelina at one of L.A. Weekly’s Best of the Eastside picks.

Free tacos
Free tacos
Mariscos El Bigoton

“It feels great to still be in business,” owner Edgar Sanchez, who hasn’t ruled out brick-and-mortar plans, tells L.A. Weekly. “I’ve got two trucks now and am getting a third one next week, which I hope to take to the Westside. Probably Santa Monica or Venice. I’m going to keep going as long as I can handle it on my own.”

Signature seafood favorites like the pastelaso towers, marispina pineapples and mariscos estilo maleficio will be available truckside as usual.

Mariscos El Bigoton, 5458 Whittier Blvd., Commerce; (323) 357-4269,

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: