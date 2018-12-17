Mariscos El Bigoton Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Free Tacos

To celebrate its five-year anniversary, Mariscos El Bigoton will be handing out free tacos and tostadas de ceviche from 2 p.m. to sellout at a block party on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at its 5458 Whittier Blvd. location in Commerce.

There will be free souvenirs and live music by Los de la Angelina at one of L.A. Weekly’s Best of the Eastside picks.

Free tacos Mariscos El Bigoton