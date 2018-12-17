Mariscos El Bigoton Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Free Tacos

To celebrate its five-year anniversary, Mariscos El Bigoton will be handing out free tacos and tostadas de ceviche from 2 p.m. to sellout at a block party on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at its 5458 Whittier Blvd. location in Commerce.
There will be free souvenirs and live music by Los de la Angelina at one of L.A. Weekly’s Best of the Eastside picks.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“It feels great to still be in business,” owner Edgar Sanchez, who hasn’t ruled out brick-and-mortar plans, tells L.A. Weekly. “I’ve got two trucks now and am getting a third one next week, which I hope to take to the Westside. Probably Santa Monica or Venice. I’m going to keep going as long as I can handle it on my own.”
Signature seafood favorites like the pastelaso towers, marispina pineapples and mariscos estilo maleficio will be available truckside as usual.
Mariscos El Bigoton, 5458 Whittier Blvd., Commerce; (323) 357-4269,
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!