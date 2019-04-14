Make the Best of Tax Day With Deals on Pizza, Cocktails and Coffee

It’s tax season, which means most of us could use some bargains in our lives. Or perhaps we want to treat ourselves with our refunds and indulge in the land of discounts. Thankfully, L.A. welcomes the coupon culture on Monday, April 15, from discounted pizzas, to $1 cocktails and free coffee.

Everyone could use something cheesy on Tax Day — something like Grimaldi’s classic tomato and hand-sliced mozzarella coal-brick oven pizza. On April 15, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will offer its traditional cheese pizza all day for only $10.40 while supplies last.

2121 Rosecrans Ave., #1399, El Segundo; Monday, April 15, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; grimaldispizzeria.com.

Wine Wednesday comes a few days earlier for Tax Day at District in DTLA. Put your tax refund to work and support local wine with half-off all California wine bottles all day long. This deal is typically available only Sunday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to close, so drink up and share some bites while you’re there. As Chef Hasan Lee likes to say, “In my dictionary, family is defined as people who share food,” so bring your friends and enjoy.



700 W. Seventh St., Plaza Level in the Bloc, downtown; Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-mid.; Sat.-Sun., 7 a.m.-mid.; districtdtla.com.

Coffee is the conversation at Klatch Coffee, and in honor of Tax Day, it's offering the first month of its coffee subscription for only $10.40 when you buy a two-month Barista’s Choice Espresso Club subscription. This deal is available only on April 15 through the website at klatchroasting.com/pages/taxday. If you’ve ever thought about joining a coffee subscription program, this is a great opportunity to commit to fresh roasted coffee delivered directly to your door.

306 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach; Mon.-Fri., 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; klatchroasting.com.

Come to Koreatown to enjoy all-day eatery H-Cafe. H-Cafe is offering drink specials throughout the day featuring $3 canned beers, $6 old-fashioneds and, most important, a $6 Death & Taxes cocktail made with strawberry-pineapple infused pisco, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, firewater bitters and egg whites.

3200 W. Eighth St., Koreatown; Thu.-Sat., 7 a.m.-3 a.m.; Sun.-Wed., 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; hcafes.com.

Feeling adventurous on Tax Day? Come “spin the wheel” at Prank in DTLA to get incredible deals on cocktails. Prank’s inviting atmosphere is full of merriment, and on Tax Day only, you can get a cocktail for $1 to $5. Spin wisely!

1100 S. Hope St., downtown; Mon.-Thu., 2 a.m.-mid.; Fri., 1 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-mid.; prankbar.com.

What will help you file those taxes? A boost of pie and coffee, of course! All day on April 15, the Pie Hole is giving away a free 16-ounce drip coffee with any purchase. This can range from a bite-sized Flower Crown pie (inspired by Coachella season) to a sweet blackberry panna cotta pie. The Pie Hole has eight locations in the Greater L.A. area (Arts District, Hollywood, Glendale, Venice Beach, Long Beach, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga, Orange County) so everyone can get their free caffeine buzz on.

Sun.-Thu., 8 a.-.10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; thepieholela.com.

Looking for cocktails that are under $5 to take the edge of your tax blues? Look no further than the 1933 Group’s $1 specials at its assorted bars. Yes, $1, that is not a typo. Find $1 Moscow Mules at Idle Hour, $1 Tequila Press/Mexi Mule at La Cuevita, and $1 old-fashioneds at Highland Park Bowl, Harlowe, Bigfoot West, Bigfoot Lodge, Thirsty Crow, Oldfield’s Liquor Room and Sassafras Saloon.