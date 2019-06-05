Legendary Musso & Frank Waiter Sergio Gonzalez Passes Away

Sergio Gonzalez Musso and Frank

Legendary, longtime Musso & Frank Grill waiter Sergio Gonzalez died from a heart attack on Tuesday, according to a press release from owner Mark Echeverria. It was one day after a memorial for Ruben Rueda, another beloved member of the Musso & Frank family, who worked his magic as a bartender at the restaurant for 52 years until his death in April. Founded in 1919, the iconic restaurant is currently marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Gonzalez began working at Musso & Frank when he was 19 years old, in 1972, as a green-jacketed bus boy. At the time, he had been in the Naval Academy in Veracruz, Mexico, and came to L.A. from Mazatlán to see his grandmother. His uncle worked at the restaurant at the time and asked Sergio to fill in for a few days — and he stayed. He was promoted to waiter, earning the right to a red jacket, after just one year.