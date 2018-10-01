2,700 Dine al Fresco en Blanc

About 1,500 people dressed in white from head to toe, sporting bows and boas, loaded up on the Expo Line from the west and the east to converge at dusk in the Exposition Park Rose Garden of L.A.’s Natural History Museum for an evening of candlelit picnicking and dancing on Saturday night.

Le Dîner en Blanc is a chic, secret pop-up picnic, where guests dress in white from head to toe. The outdoor phenomenon is held at a secret location only revealed upon arrival at the departure point. The Parisian-style “secret dinner” party came to L.A. for the fifth time this year, drawing a crowd of 2,700, many returning dedicated diners.

Related Stories Le Dîner en Blanc Draws 2,700 to Exposition Park Rose Garden

Thousands of guests are invited to attend an elegant picnic at a ‘secret location.” Established in France 30 years ago, guests meet at one of the predetermined destinations and are greeted by a guide who transports them to the final location.