L.A.'s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Celebrates 30 Years

Chefs Dakota Weiss of Sweetfin Poké, Nick Shipp of Upper West, and Bruce Kalman of Square Peg Pizza will host the 30th Anniversary of Los Angeles’ Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry this Saturday, May 4 at Culver City’s Media Park. Part of the national series featuring culinary creations from the country’s most celebrated chefs, sommeliers and mixologists, the event raises funds to feed kids across the country. One hundred percent of proceeds support the No Kid Hungry campaign’s work to end childhood hunger in America.
The family-friendly afternoon will feature a silent auction, wine grab, photobooth, live music, a kid’s corner with activities and games and an all-star lineup of chefs and restaurants.
Participants include Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Baltaire, Border Grill, Bourbon Steak, Charcoal Venice, Commerson Restaurant, Culver Hotel, Dog Haus, Eagle Rock Public House, Élephante, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Jaffa Palms, Jitlada, Little Fatty, Maude, Maple Block Meat Company, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Ms. Chi Café, Salazar, Socalo, Tesse, The Bazaar by José Andrés, The Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills, The Rose Venice, Valerie Confections, and Viviane Restaurant at Avalon Beverly Hills.
To help wash it all down, Ammunition Wines, Brockmans Gin, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Cavaletti Vineyards, Chamisal Vineyards, Common Space Brewery, Domaine de Cala, Duvel, Eagle Rock Brewery, Frisco Cellars, Fords Gin, Heaven Hill, Luna Nuda Wines, Malene Wines, Mulholland Distilling Co, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, Obvious Wines, Revel Wine, Singha North America, Seedlip and Tequila Partida will be on hand as well.
No Kid Hungry partners with California Food Policy Advocates, California Association of Food Banks, L.A. Food Bank, Westside Food Bank, Greater LA area school districts including Rialto Unified School District, Lawndale Unified School District, El Monte Union High School District, LA Promise Fund Charter Schools, and others to insure kids get three meals a day.
Get tickets here: NoKidHungry.org/LosAngeles
