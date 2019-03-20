L.A.’s Latin Food Fest Is Back

The seventh annual Latin Food Fest returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park March 29-30 and will feature a long lineup of participating chefs, including Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger, Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu.

Duck flautas with guajillo cotija sauce by Aaron Sanchez Latin Food Fest

California's largest annual Latin culinary celebration includes a Chefs Night Out party as well as Gran Tasting Los Angeles, the festival’s signature event, featuring food, beverage, wine, beer and spirits stations, cooking demos by Feniger and Milliken, wine demonstrations, chef awards, VIP tent and a four-hour music performance by La Junta Sound System.