Duck tostada by chef BossuetEXPAND
Duck tostada by chef Bossuet
Latin Food Fest

L.A.’s Latin Food Fest Is Back

Michele Stueven | March 20, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

The seventh annual Latin Food Fest returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park March 29-30 and will feature a long lineup of participating chefs, including Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger, Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu.

California's largest annual Latin culinary celebration includes a Chefs Night Out party as well as Gran Tasting Los Angeles, the festival’s signature event, featuring food, beverage, wine, beer and spirits stations, cooking demos by Feniger and Milliken, wine demonstrations, chef awards, VIP tent and a four-hour music performance by La Junta Sound System.

This year’s VIP tent includes seafood Campechana by Border Grill, hamachi pomegranate aguachile by Red O Restaurant, patacón topped with ropa vieja by Hugo Miranda, callo de hacha aguachile with limoncillo caviar and Oaxacan vanilla bean ice cream by Ben Diaz, oyster tacos by Macheen, Atteca Garnacha (Spanish wine), Los Arango Tequila, massages and gift bags.

Tickets are available at latinfoodfest.com and will benefit St. Joseph’s Center in Venice, which helps provide working poor families, as well as homeless men, women and children, with the resources and tools to become productive and self-supporting members of the community. It reaches more than 10,000 individuals annually through a variety of integrated programs.

