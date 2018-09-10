L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Raises $1.4 Million to Fight Childhood Cancer

The Royce Quad at UCLA was alive with the sound of music and aromas from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 9, all in celebration of a little girl named Alex.

For the ninth year, James Beard Award winners Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne rallied more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners for the annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade culinary cookout, which benefits the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to fight childhood cancers.

EXPAND Yellowtail confit with smoked eggplant and sweet and sour tomatoes from Otium Michele Stueven

When 4-year-old Alexandra Scott was diagnosed with cancer, she started a lemonade stand to raise money to fight the disease. Since her death 14 years ago, her family and a giving group of chefs and supporters have been on a marathon to raise funds to battle the disease and keep Alex's legacy alive. Los Angeles has raised more than $5 million for the foundation.