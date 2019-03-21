L.A. Family Housing Honors Mark Ridley-Thomas

L.A. Family Housing will honor Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at its 20th annual awards event on Thursday, April 25, at the Lot in West Hollywood for his dedication to ending homelessness in Los Angeles. The supervisor will be presented with the RBC|City National Bank Inspiration Award for his advocacy and championing of Measure H.
The event, chaired by Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and emceed by actor P.J. Byrne, hopes to raise $2 million to fight homelessness in L.A.
Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, music from Los Angeles DJ Kovas and an evening of tastings from some of L.A.'s best chefs, including Thi and Nguyen Tran (Button Mash), Randolfo Vaz (Inko Nito), Raphael Lunetta (Lunetta), Mei Lin (Nightshade) and Steve Samson (Superfine Pizza) as well as Dulan’s Soul Food.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Chef Gino Angelini from Angelini Osteria will serve whole roasted porchetta and farro salad. Crispy tofu balls with spicy sriracha aioli will be featured on Button Mash’s menu along with Spam fried rice, and Big Sugar Bakeshop’s sweet endings include lime pie shooters, mini pies, assorted cupcakes and cookies.
L.A. Family Housing’s mission is to help people transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services. The organization addresses multiple needs through its homeless services and real estate development activity. All of the housing — from temporary bridge or crisis housing to permanent affordable and supportive housing — is enriched with supportive services. The agency reaches more than 11,000 homeless and low-income children, parents and single adults annually.
“The LAFH event is truly a special evening of food, friends and raising money for a great cause. Seeing the families that benefit from the efforts of LAFH is remarkable,” Angelini said in a statement.
For more info and tickets, go to lafh.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!