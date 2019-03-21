L.A. Family Housing Honors Mark Ridley-Thomas

L.A. Family Housing will honor Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at its 20th annual awards event on Thursday, April 25, at the Lot in West Hollywood for his dedication to ending homelessness in Los Angeles. The supervisor will be presented with the RBC|City National Bank Inspiration Award for his advocacy and championing of Measure H.

The event, chaired by Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and emceed by actor P.J. Byrne, hopes to raise $2 million to fight homelessness in L.A.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas Wikipedia

Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, music from Los Angeles DJ Kovas and an evening of tastings from some of L.A.'s best chefs, including Thi and Nguyen Tran (Button Mash), Randolfo Vaz (Inko Nito), Raphael Lunetta (Lunetta), Mei Lin (Nightshade) and Steve Samson (Superfine Pizza) as well as Dulan’s Soul Food.