La Bulla x L.A. Weekly's Tacolandia Touches Down June 22

LA Weekly | May 7, 2019 | 5:03pm
Get ready for an epic night of tacos, art, live music and luchadores at La Bulla x L.A. Weekly's Tacolandia, Sat., June 22. Fifteen of L.A.'s best restaurants will be providing all-you-can-eat tacos (in addition to a cash bar) while Tinieblas Jr. and Alushe throw down in a lucha libre main event. El Conjunto Nueva Ola will headline Tacolandia's main stage with Sergio Arau backing them up while DJ ChrisRox spins.

There will be an art show curated by Antonio Pelayo and Vyal Reyes featuring dozens of local artists (see eventbrite for full list). And if you need a breather from all the art, check out the Uniques Club car show and Wardrobe Divas fashion show.

La Bulla x L.A. Weekly's Tacolandia: Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Road, Lincoln Heights; Sat., June 22, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.; $50 general admission, $150 VIP (21+). eventbrite.com/e/la-bulla-x-tacolandia-tickets-61115555271.

Stay posted to this page for updates!

