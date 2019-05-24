Kick Off Summer with Wine, Picnics, BBQ and Baseball

Memorial Day weekend is the official start of summer and it intersects perfectly with National Wine Day. From Vino Day at Eataly L.A. to the Annual Katana Red Sun BBQ, here’s what’s popping up this week.

Saturday, May 25

To celebrate the start of summer, Eataly L.A. will be hosting Vino Day on National Wine Day. Starting at 9 a.m., shop the entire wine selection and get 20 percent off when you buy six or more bottles of your favorite Italian wines — including high end varietals like Barolo and Sassicaia. Throughout the day, you can meet the wine producers and enjoy complimentary sips, from bold reds to crisp whites and more. Pop-up tasting classes are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skilled wine staff will take you on a tasting journey of some of the store's favorite wines from the north to south of Italy.

Continue Reading

EXPAND Picnic Tote The Grill on the Alley

And speaking of summer, The Grill wants everyone to celebrate with a picnic tote bag packed with everything you need to dine al fresco. Heading to the Hollywood Bowl? How about a day at the beach? Or even a day at Griffith Park or in Topanga Canyon? The Grill on the Alley offers a large array of items to go, such as sliced filet mignon, shrimp and crab Louie, chicken breast with herbs and cold poached salmon. Each bag includes a tablecloth, napkins, cutlery, two plastic glasses, mixed nuts and their famous sourdough bread and butter. The five options include:

• Shrimp and Crab Louie Combo — ahi sashimi, key lime pie: $36.95

• Chicken Breast with Herbs — roasted vegetables, sliced tomato basil and burrata, key lime pie: $36.95

• Cold Poached Salmon — cucumber and dill salad, Caesar salad, fresh berries and whip: $39.95

• Sliced Filet Mignon — grilled vegetables, shrimp cocktail, carrot cake: $48.95

• The Mixed Grill — sliced filet mignon, chicken breast with herbs, grilled shrimp with grilled asparagus spears, sliced tomato basil and burrata, carrot cake: $56.95

Picnic tote bags are available for pick up at The Grill on the Alley, Beverly Hills (9560 Dayton Way, Beverly Hills) and Westlake Village (120 E. Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks) locations. Call to order 24 hours in advance.

EXPAND Annual Katana Red Sun BBQ Katana Red Sun

Sunday, May 26

Looking for a departure from the usual BBQ? The Annual Katana Red Sun BBQ inspired by the Ginza tradition in Japan kicks off on Memorial Day weekend on Sunday and runs all through summer until Labor Day. Guests can enjoy a special table-side Robatayaki menu, live DJs and tropical summer drinks on the restaurant patio.

The Ritz Carlton Los Angeles launches a limited-time five-course chili tasting menu at Nest at WP24. The courses incorporate a different chili, each hotter than the last. Available for the entire summer, some highlights include chili dan dan noodles with Fresno chiles, Vietnamese summer roll with Thai Bird's Eye chiles, and, for the adventurous dinner guest, a secret off-menu “Dragon Fire” peach cobbler with Carolina Reaper Ice Cream, made with the world’s hottest chili.

Courses are served with milk (and a waiver). Anyone that finishes all six courses will go home with dragon chopsticks, their head held high, and possibly breathing fire. The Bring the Heat tasting menu is $29 per person with $8 add-on for sixth course.

EXPAND Annual Katana Red Sun BBQ Katana Red Sun

Tuesday, May 28

On Tuesday, Adidas will celebrate a momentous occasion in Los Angeles sporting history — the day that the city's beloved baseball team officially moved from Brooklyn over to the West Coast in 1957.

In honor of that date, the famed Philippe's will be hosting a celebratory tailgate, offering up its legendary triple dip sandwich for $1.57. Dodgers players Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez will be present, serving the famed dish to fans ahead of the team's big match against their New York rivals that evening.

The Adidas THREE STRIPE LIFE party will also play host to a live set by DJ Runway, an on-site customization station for three stripes gear, games and a live mural reveal by local L.A. artist, Jonas Never.

Baldoria, Little Tokyo’s elevated shared plates and craft cocktail bar, will celebrate its third anniversary on Tuesday by offering $3 margherita pizzas and $3 beers throughout service (limit one each per guest).

There will be a raffle to win a private pizza making class for one customer and up to 11 guests. The popular, usually sold-out classes give guests the opportunity to create their own custom pizza with guidance from chef Duke Gervais. To enter, the participant needs to visit Baldoria three times over the month of May and send a picture or screenshot of each receipt to baldoriadtla@gmail.com by midnight on June 1 to be entered. The raffle winner will be announced June 5.