Keto Weekend: Five Great L.A. Cheese Shops

At this point in history, when people brag about how many grams of fat they’ve crammed into their day (because macros or something?) and avoid carbs as cautiously as we avoided fat in the ’90s, it’s a really good time to be a fan of cheese — nature’s power bar, loaded with fat, protein and minerals. But cheese is more than its calories — it’s fun, it’s tradition, and it’s connection. Mention cheese to most people, and their eyes will light up and their stomachs start rumbling. Throw a photo of cheese up on Instagram and you’ll be showered in likes. And, with so many independently owned cheese shops in L.A., staffed by earnest, cheerful cheese professionals (called mongers), there’s really never been a better time to run out for a cheese snack. Whether you want to call it your new keto diet, supporting local business or simply treating yourself, we support you wholeheartedly and offer five of our favorite cheese shops in Los Angeles County for your immediate pilgrimage.

EXPAND Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks

Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks owner Kia Burton has some pretty serious cheese chops — she started her cheese career at Cowgirl Creamery in San Francisco and interned at the famed Neal’s Yard Dairy in England. Even better, she brought all those cheese smarts back to our parts, running Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks with her husband, Tyler. Their shop is stocked with over 80 artisan and farmstead cheeses and a beautifully curated selection of charcuterie, crackers, honey, jams, chocolate and more. Along with catering, sandwiches and custom boards for 2 to 20-plus people, they also offer after-hours Cheese 101 classes for curd nerds to get their fix. If you need more proof of cheese excellence, check out the store's Instagram account, featuring glamour shots of cheeses at their peak.

14517 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; (818) 849-552, cheesemongersofshermanoaks.com.