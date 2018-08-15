Jonathan Gold Lives Forever on Pico Boulevard

As an homage to food writer Jonathan Gold and his 1998 L.A. Weekly story “The Year I Ate Pico Blvd.,” his iconic bowler hat image has been immortalized by muralist Jeanine Hattas Wilson on a sprawling gray wall at the intersection of Pico and Barrington Avenue in West Los Angeles.

"I love when a mural represents the community in which it's painted,” Hattas Wilson tells L.A. Weekly. “Since a mural can only be seen in one location, it's powerful to stand on Pico, read about Pico and remember a beloved community member so important to Pico. It was an honor to be a part of such an important dedication."

To help inaugurate the artwork, a special evening to raise funds for the Gold family was hosted by Brad Metzger, whose company is a Southern California–based hospitality recruitment and placement firm representing restaurants and whose exterior office walls serve as Hattas Wilson’s canvas.