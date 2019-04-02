Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi Bring Their Hampton Water to L.A.

Music heartthrob Jon Bon Jovi and son Jesse Bongiovi were surrounded by family and friends at Harriet’s Rooftop at the Jeremy Hotel last week when they introduced the first sip of their premium rosé label, Hampton Water, to Los Angeles. In its first year, Hampton Water received a 90-point rating and was named the top-ranked rosé in the world in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines. Miley Cyrus attended the event dressed as her Hannah Montana alter ego and Dakota Fanning toasted the L.A. launch with a gaggle of girlfriends.

“Last year, when we initially launched the wine, it was the worst growing year in 10 years in the South of France,” Bongiovi told L.A. Weekly as the sun set on the intimate gathering on Harriet’s Rooftop. “Our vintner, Gerard Bertrand, was excited but warned us that they had never had such bad weather. We ended up getting a 90-point rating and were the first rosé in the top 100 in Wine Spectator. This year we went back to harvest and Gerard tell us it’s the best year they’ve had in 25 years. Last year’s wine was good but this one’s going to be even better. We’re off to a good start.”

Bongiovi says that rosé has long been referred to as the water of the Hamptons and that it flowed freely for years in his Italian household. Legend has it, in fact, that due to his love of rosé, Bon Jovi has been credited with importing the first bottles to the United States from the South of France.