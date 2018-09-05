John Legend's Beverly Hills Pop-Up Celebrates Wine and Song

Singer John Legend surprised an unsuspecting room full of lucky wine lovers at Heritage Fine Wines on Thursday night with an impromptu performance in the intimate back room in Beverly Hills.

At the piano, the Grammy-, Golden Globe–, Tony- and Oscar-winning singer, humanitarian and father of two treated guests to five Legend-ary hits, including “All of Me” and “Ordinary People,” and previewed his new Christmas song, which comes out in December.

Legend dropped in to celebrate the new Côtes de Provence Rosé from his LVE Wines Legend Vineyard Exclusive Collection by John Legend, produced in Napa Valley in collaboration with Raymond Vineyards.