John Legend's Beverly Hills Pop-Up Celebrates Wine and Song

Singer John Legend surprised an unsuspecting room full of lucky wine lovers at Heritage Fine Wines on Thursday night with an impromptu performance in the intimate back room in Beverly Hills.
At the piano, the Grammy-, Golden Globe–, Tony- and Oscar-winning singer, humanitarian and father of two treated guests to five Legend-ary hits, including “All of Me” and “Ordinary People,” and previewed his new Christmas song, which comes out in December.
Legend dropped in to celebrate the new Côtes de Provence Rosé from his LVE Wines Legend Vineyard Exclusive Collection by John Legend, produced in Napa Valley in collaboration with Raymond Vineyards.
Together with Heritage wine bar owner Jordane Andrieu and Legend’s vintner partner Jean-Charles Boisset, the trio recently opened the pop-up lounge 10 minutes from Legend’s home.
“It’s like his second home,” Andrieu tells L.A. Weekly. “He has his own wine brand, his own piano and the lounge design he likes — all black, velvet with a chandelier — and occasionally comes here to hang out with friends and family. It’s a very cozy environment.”
In addition to the new rosé, the collection includes a cabernet sauvignon, a chardonnay carneros, and a red blend. All are available online at lvewines.com or at the Heritage store in Beverly Hills.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The food menu offers a variety of French- and Spanish-influenced bites, such as sandwiches with Spanish tuna or chorizo with roasted peppers and fresh anchovies or sardines. Entrees include salmon papillote, boeuf Bourguignon and croque-monsieur poilane. There’s also an assortment of prix fixe lunch and dinner specials and plenty of French poilane bread.
“You just never know when he’s going to pop in and sing a song or two,” Andrieu says of Legend.
Heritage Fine Wines, 467 N. Cañon Drive, Beverly Hills; (310) 888-8042.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!