James Beard Award Finalist: Bravo for Bavel

Whether it’s the beef cheek tagine, the Middle Eastern meats cured on-site, the scallop crudo with pomegranate molasses or the energy that the L.A. dining scene hasn’t seen since the early days of West Hollywood, it’s no surprise that Bavel is on every critic’s list as one of the best in Los Angeles and is a finalist for Best New Restaurant James Beard Award.

With family roots in Israel, Morocco, Turkey and Egypt, chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis have helmed the Mediterranean food trend in Los Angeles. Bavel celebrates its first anniversary this month and shows no signs of slowing down — and neither does its slightly older sister ,Bestia.

Gergis’ background in interior design played a key role in the comfortable look and feel of both restaurants, bringing an exciting new energy to a funky corner of the Arts District in the shadow of the Fourth Street bridge. Menashe works the kitchen and the dining room, greeting guests warmly and setting a familial tone, from the top down to the friendly waitstaff.