Hollywood Bowl Food and Wine Rolls Out A New Taste of the Upcoming Season

James Beard Foundation award-winners chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne of the Lucques group rolled out a taste of the Hollywood Bowl Food and Wine’s upcoming season last week on the stage of the iconic amphitheater at sunset. More than a dozen new dishes will be featured throughout the various dining destinations at the Hollywood Bowl, which include three sit-down restaurants, street-food kiosks, pre-ordered picnic boxes, and a full-service dinner delivered to your box seat.
Guests including L.A. Philharmonic's music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and it's chair for jazz Herbie Hancock were treated to a sampling of menu items like seafood cocktail with avocado, chips, and backyard hot sauce, and hanger steak with sweet peppers, capers and black olive aioli as well as spicy pork sukie bowls which will be available in the marketplace. Sweets included brown butter date bars with pistachios and candied oranges and delicate cornmeal shortcake with summer berries and whipped cream.
All five of Suzanne Goin’s complete picnic boxes can be pre-ordered a day before a concert and picked up at the Plaza Marketplace or delivered to your box seats. One of those featured is The All American – fried chicken with buttermilk dressing; summer bean and cherry tomato chow chow; potato salad with mustard and scallions; cornbread with honey butter; and the cornmeal shortcake with summer berries and mint.
For a more elegant dining option, try Supper in Your Seats, curated three-course dinners or customized meals from à la carte selections delivered right to your box seats. New items on this season’s menu include watermelon and peach salad with wild arugula, Thai basil, and shaved ricotta salata as well as chicken under a brick with pecorino pudding, spinach, and Meyer lemon salmoriglio.
For a complete list of the food and wine experience, check out the Hollywood Bowl website.
