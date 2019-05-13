Hollywood Bowl Food and Wine Rolls Out A New Taste of the Upcoming Season

Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin at the Hollywood Bowl Michele Stueven

James Beard Foundation award-winners chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne of the Lucques group rolled out a taste of the Hollywood Bowl Food and Wine’s upcoming season last week on the stage of the iconic amphitheater at sunset. More than a dozen new dishes will be featured throughout the various dining destinations at the Hollywood Bowl, which include three sit-down restaurants, street-food kiosks, pre-ordered picnic boxes, and a full-service dinner delivered to your box seat.

Guests including L.A. Philharmonic's music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and it's chair for jazz Herbie Hancock were treated to a sampling of menu items like seafood cocktail with avocado, chips, and backyard hot sauce, and hanger steak with sweet peppers, capers and black olive aioli as well as spicy pork sukie bowls which will be available in the marketplace. Sweets included brown butter date bars with pistachios and candied oranges and delicate cornmeal shortcake with summer berries and whipped cream.

EXPAND Beets and tangerines with orange flower water and purslane Michele Stueven