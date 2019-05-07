Hey California, Have the James Beard Awards Outgrown Themselves?

As an Angeleno I'm thrilled beyond belief that after nine years of being nominated Michael Cimarusti took home the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the West this year. And we all breathed a big sigh of relief last year when Caroline Styne — the Susan Lucci of the awards — brought home the medallion for best restaurateur to Los Angeles after years of nominations.

Every year California — ground zero for a food movement that has changed the way this country eats, yet the seemingly neglected stepchild — laments over coming home empty handed at the James Beard Awards. Has the country’s food scene outgrown just one food award? Is it time the breadbasket of the nation and melting pot of culinary inspiration and community farms to conceive its own award?

Is it time for the Alice Waters Awards, celebrating chefs, farms and restaurants that range from L.A.'s own Bavel and the historic Firehouse in Sacramento to the vineyards of Napa Valley, the Basque hideaways in Bakersfield, Loquita and The Lark in Santa Barbara, and others in Temecula, Orange County, San Diego, as well as nods to the farms of the Imperial Valley that keep restaurants throughout the state thriving?