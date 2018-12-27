Here's How to Celebrate National Bacon Day in L.A. on Sunday, Dec. 30

National Bacon Day was conceived by two nice Jewish girls, Danya Goodman and Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard, in 1997 to celebrate the goodness of bacon with a diverse group of friends in one big nondenominational December holiday. Their goal was to “have a kick-ass, raucous, neighbors-call-the–National Guard party by inviting everybody you know.”

According to their website, the ladies discovered that the December feast of the flesh was a wonderful way of bonding without offending anyone, except maybe a vegan here and there.