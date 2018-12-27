Here's How to Celebrate National Bacon Day in L.A. on Sunday, Dec. 30

National Bacon Day was conceived by two nice Jewish girls, Danya Goodman and Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard, in 1997 to celebrate the goodness of bacon with a diverse group of friends in one big nondenominational December holiday. Their goal was to “have a kick-ass, raucous, neighbors-call-the–National Guard party by inviting everybody you know.”
According to their website, the ladies discovered that the December feast of the flesh was a wonderful way of bonding without offending anyone, except maybe a vegan here and there.
Here are some ways to celebrate National Bacon Day on Sunday, Dec. 30 — for vegans, too!
Figueroa Philly Cheese Steak will be serving its $12 L.A. Street Dog Cheesesteak on Sunday only at the downtown location across from Exposition Park and the California Science Center. It’s a bacon-wrapped hot dog and steak topped with melted Cheese Wiz.
The Bacari restaurants in Beverly Grove, Glendale and Playa del Rey will offer a free bacon “upgrade” on Sunday. They’ll add bacon for free wherever it is an option on the menu, so you can upgrade signature items such as Bacari fries and Hunter's mac & cheese.
For the perfect combination of sweet, salty and smoky, check into 62-year-old Westside institution Primo's Donuts for its melty bacon crunch doughnuts or maple bacon crunch bar. Get in early, though, as these are always the first to sell out.
And speaking of doughnuts, Jewel has a plant-based maple version with coconut bacon, made in-house by chef Jasmine Shimoda. Also on the menu is a kick-ass L.G.B.T. made with market lettuce, guacamole, house-made tempeh bacon and heirloom tomato on gluten-free seed bread that would satisfy even Goodman and Leonard.
If you just want to stay in and watch Footloose with Kevin Bacon (get it?), call in to Poppy + Rose for a Cobb salad with big chunks of blue cheese and applewood bacon or a poppy burger made with two quarter-pound patties, house coleslaw, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and Thousand Island dressing.
