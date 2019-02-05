Happy Lunar New Year! Here Are Six Places to Celebrate the Year of the Pig

Today is the first day of the Lunar New Year and it promises to be a year of fortune and luck. It’s the Year of the Pig, which occupies the 12th position in the Chinese zodiac. If you were born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019, this is your year, and it promises to bring success. Here are six spots to celebrate your good fortune.

Tonight only, Lukshon will be celebrating with a Lunar New Year dinner. The menu of both classic Chinese dishes and Chinese-American takeout favorites with chef Sang Yoon’s signature approach include “Orange Chicken”–style sweetbreads with scallion, ginger and pickled celtuce, beef & broccoli, and a nod to Chinois' Chinese chicken salad.