The 10-day Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week returns May 31 through June 9. Sponsored by Sysco and Agua Caliente Casinos, it showcases the area’s best culinary creations, and it's a great way to kick off summer and put the rain behind us.
Argentinian-born chef Daniel Morduchowicz recently gave a culinary sample demonstrating what to expect at a cooking demo at the chic and energetic space of the Cosmo Lofts in Hollywood.
First up were a couple of cool offerings welcome to the heat of the valley — gazpacho inspired by Spencer's Restaurant in Palm Springs and a rich Vichyssoise you’ll find at the iconic Melvyn’s. The following lineup included quinoa tabbouleh with dates (a la Le Vallauris in Palm Springs) and melt in your mouth pork belly tacos inspired by Workshop in Palm Springs.
Guests nibbled on the fried squid rings with aioli featured at Justin in Cathedral City and finished off with a date shake inspired by The Cafe at Shields in Indio. Dates have been a fixture in the Coachella Valley since they were planted there in the 1890s and are exported around the world. Expect to find the sweet fruit throughout your dishes when dining among many other fresh ingredients.
Some of the many others participating include Bernie’s and Babe’s BBQ & Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Similar to dineLA, the 10-day event includes the regions finest restaurants and eateries with lunch menus offering two courses at $15, $20 or $25 and dinner menus offering three courses at $29, $39 and $49. Some restaurants may offer wine pairing and/or supplemental dishes for an additional charge.
This year, dineGPS will also be focusing on giving back to the Coachella Valley. For every reservation booked via their dineGPS website, $1 will be donated to FIND Food Bank which is a nonprofit that distributes 10 million-plus pounds of food assistance annually to around 85,000 individuals each month across the Coachella Valley; each dollar equals five meals to those in need.
For more information and to see the list of participating restaurants visit dinegps.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!