The 10-day Greater Palm Springs Restaurant week returns May 31 through June 9. Sponsored by Sysco and Agua Caliente Casinos, it showcases the area’s best culinary creations, and it's a great way to kick off summer and put the rain behind us.

Argentinian-born chef Daniel Morduchowicz recently gave a culinary sample demonstrating what to expect at a cooking demo at the chic and energetic space of the Cosmo Lofts in Hollywood.

First up were a couple of cool offerings welcome to the heat of the valley — gazpacho inspired by Spencer's Restaurant in Palm Springs and a rich Vichyssoise you’ll find at the iconic Melvyn’s. The following lineup included quinoa tabbouleh with dates (a la Le Vallauris in Palm Springs) and melt in your mouth pork belly tacos inspired by Workshop in Palm Springs.