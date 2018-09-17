Grape Expectations

OK, sure, I'm corny with my titles. As with most things that come into my life or my mouth, I have high expectations — otherwise, why bother wasting time! The truth is not all grapes are created equal. When I think of the perfect grape flavor, I lust after that Welch's burst of boldness that has me craving more. Sadly most store-bought grapes fall far short of this standard. They wink enticingly in their tight little skins, fooling me into loading up my basket, only to get them home and find they reneged on all those promises — a totally empty, watery tease!

So when grape season hits the farmers market, as it is right now, I get all sorts of excited to see stands loaded up with varieties such as Muscat, Kyoho, Concord and the tastiest flavor punch-packer, the foxy Thomcord.

Foxy, by the by, is a term used to describe this type of Lambrusca or "slip-skin" grape, which has a very pronounced, slightly musky, sweet aroma that when isolated down was found to come from the ester methyl anthranilate, which gives off that fruity grape smell and is used to flavor grape Kool-Aid, gum, candy, etc. As for "slip-skin" grapes, this refers to how, when the fruit is squeezed between two fingers, the flesh pops right out intact, naked and ready for devouring.