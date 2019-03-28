Gimmick-Free Fine Dining and Cannabis Pop-Ups Give Us High Hopes

There is a new air of class in the world of cannabis in recent years, which has seen part of the event space go from dabs to delectable, with some of the hottest chefs in SoCal pairing seasonal lineups with a wide array of California craft cannabis.

Los Angeles soon will be the marijuana lounge capital of the world. As residents wait for the 16 lounges of West Hollywood to open, the event scene continues to fill the void for those who want a night on the town that involves good friends and weed. While many will range from sketchy to classy farmers markets, some of the newest options feature elite SoCal chefs paired with equally great cannabis and no gimmicks.

But through all that haze, fine dining paired with marijuana is coming into its own. The Secret Chefs, one might say, are now coming into the light. The cannabis culinary experience is an evolving creature that was heavily affected by edible laws going with a really low limit for THC in food.

On Dec. 31, 2017, you could walk into a shop and buy an edible containing 1,000 milligrams of weed. By the next morning you could only get one with 100. The new microdose mentality moved into some of the kitchens with the wave of upscale pot event pop-ups. To this day you'll find some out there doing stupid-expensive-per-head seatings with only a few milligrams of THC consumed by diners, less than $1 worth of pot in cases where you eat 10mg the entire event.

But don't despair! As with many other parts of the cannabis industry, there are plenty of people trying to do it right, and seemingly with general best intentions when it comes to pot and food. You'll find Michelin-starred chefs pairing the season's freshest ingredients with various great cannabis strains, or you can learn to roll your own joints and sushi at the same time. We'll dive into both.

Chef Joe Sasto, left, and Marc Leibel Courtesy Brad Metzger Restaurant Solutions

The Original Supper Club

Marc Leibel was one of the first to start pondering combining California's, and the world's, fastest-growing industry with his fine-dining experience. Leibel was a chef with a decade's experience in stints at the Montage in Laguna Beach and the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, among others.

"The Cannabis Supper Club kind of came into fruition in my brain about five or six years ago," Leibel tells L.A. Weekly in a phone interview.

Leibel's introduction to the private cannabis event space came via the Secret Sesh. "It was a great time. It was a small community and you were able to check out the products and get to know people, brands and the growers personally."

Leibel, now 45, considers himself a bit of a foodie. He enjoys a high-end meal and dinner events. He thought the Secret Sesh was great for what it was, "but something that would fit more my personal demographic was where I was going with it," Leibel says.

He had already been out and about on the culinary pop-up event circuit in L.A. When Ludo Lefebvre did his LudoBites events, Leibel and his wife made it to every one multiple times. "We just kind of got into the excitement of the event, the lifestyle of it," he says.

Leibel says those pop-ups led to the first incarnation in his mind of pairing a chef's table with cannabis. At the time he believed it would be a good way to break down walls and destigmatize cannabis. As a resident of Southern Orange County, he knew crafting the message just right would be key.

Baby boomers are the fastest-growing demographic among cannabis users, but some locals were still a bit dated on their pot ideas. "So to do it as a foodie but bring in people that maybe are afraid of cannabis, show them kind of a neat way to interpret it, and the food is such a great way to bring people together," Leibel says.

Joe Sasto's Langer's pastrami tortellini Courtesy Brad Metzger Restaurant Solutions

The supper club idea would be refined over 10 months starting in late 2016, during the runup to the Proposition 64 vote. Leibel says putting together a dinner can take a bit less time but putting together the experience he was shooting for is far more encompassing. Building the right network to pull it off well was key. Also, the support of his family in the final stages of the election pushed things over the edge.

The Cannabis Supper Club officially kicked off in July 2017. The evening in Laguna Beach featured a seven-course dinner with chef Chris Binotto, with whom Leibel had worked at the Montage. Binotto had stints at Morimoto's Chicago restaurant and other great kitchens. Highlights of the first Supper Club included an oyster with Champagne foam and halibut. There was no THC in the food.

"With the caliber of the chefs we're using, they're not cannabis chefs. I'm not a cannabis chef myself. A lot of it is I don't want to be responsible for dosing people. Everyone has a different tolerance level and it affects them different ways," Leibel says.

He mentions those dinners that give you 2.5 milligrams of THC per course during the meal. "It feels a little gimmicky to me," Leibel said, "I know a lot of people that enjoy eating edibles and have built up tolerances to them. That's not going to do much for them."

The way the Cannabis Supper Club brings everything together is pairing each course with a strain. The chef, farmers and Leibel will sit down together to talk dishes and strains, looking to match flavor profiles. Leibel's current favorite strain for pairing is Wonderbrett's Pink Picasso, a blend of Dying Breed Seeds' famed OZK and Candyland. "I work with Wonderbrett probably half the time on dinners," Leibel says. He appreciates their dedication to growing for a dynamic terpene profile and the flavor that comes with that.

"We've done some nice O.G.s that went well with dishes. We did a vegan dinner in Orange County. Five of the seven courses were paired with O.G. crosses — it went well with the earthiness of the vegetables and the mushrooms," Leibel says. Each dinner tends to have one or two strains that really take people's breath away.