Get Christmassy as F*ck at No More Heroes in WeHo

For anyone who has a deep appreciation for all that is inappropriate and wrong, there’s no better place to spend the holidays than at the No More Heroes bar in West Hollywood, celebrating Christmas as F*ck.
Owner Steve Kelly, who named his new bar on Santa Monica Boulevard after The Stranglers’ 1970s hit, has events running through the end of December that include an artful blaring lights display, North Pole dancers and some pretty funny Bad Santas that would make the Griswolds blush…
It’s garish but cozy for nightly Bad Santas Comedy featuring Black Santa Mateen Stewart warming up the crowd for naughty Jewish Santa Zach Miller and his shtick in an R-rated corner of the bar, insulting everybody from the Inland Empire to Boystown.
There’s no food service yet, but plenty of holiday cheer, such as the Feliz Navidad, a smoky concoction of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh cranberry-infused Pavan, orange blossom and allspice. The festive peppermint frozen Irish coffee combines Tullamore Dew whiskey, coffee, Irish cream and peppermint and is served in a tipsy Rudolph mug. Cousin Eddie’s Egg Nog is a mix of Remy Martin 1738, Tempus Fugit Banane, eggnog and a sprinkling of cinnamon.
On Wednesday, Dec. 19, the North Pole Dancers will be rocking around the Christmas tree as well as crapulous caroling all month long.
And regardless of whether you’ve been naughty or nice, there’s a spot for you on Bad Santa’s lap beneath the snow machine.
No More Heroes, 7746 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 848-8447, facebook.com/nomoreheroesla/
