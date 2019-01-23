Free Nachos for Rams Fans This Week and Super Bowl Game-Day Deals

All Acapulco and El Torito locations in Los Angeles are offering guests free nachos this week through Friday, Jan. 25, as long as you know the magic words: Go Rams.

Acapulco is offering free nachos to celebrate the Rams making it to the Super Bowl. Just say “Go Rams” and get a free order of the Nachos Ultimos, which come with either picadillo beef, carnitas, shredded beef or shredded chicken.

Use the same secret password at any El Torito for an order of Nachos Supremos, made with chicken on a mound of warm chips, melted cheese, refried beans and guajillo chili sauce, topped with fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, green onions and guacamole.

EXPAND Preux & Proper bloody mary Ziv Sade

Even if you can’t make it to Atlanta, you can get a taste of the South and a front-row seat at Preux & Proper on Super Bowl Sunday, with its four TV screens.

Kick off Sunday Funday with brunch served from noon to 4 p.m. and a Wakey Wakey bloody mary prepared with bacon-infused vodka, Smog City Little Bo’ Pils, Blackstrap Worcestershire, hickory smoked black salt, sharp Cheddar, pepperoni, cherry tomato and house-pickled okra. Or make it a real Southern Sunday Brunch soirée with bottomless mimosas ($15 per person) available until 4 p.m.

Executive chef Sammy Monsour’s sweet and savory fried chicken & waffles brunch special is made with Mary’s free-range chicken breast, buttermilk cornbread waffle, honey and pecans.

Once happy hour rolls around, from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Barroom and the upstairs Proper Dining Hall, they’ll be serving $1 oysters, $1 wings and hand-crafted pitchers of cocktails inspired by the two competing Super Bowl 53 teams ($45 each), which serve up to four guests. Dungeness crab hushpuppies served with house-made bourbon barrel-aged green hot sauce, boil spice and charred poblano butter are on the menu as well as Paulie’s pomegranate-habanero BBQ pork with smoked red onions and Tillamook cheddar biscuit dough pizza.

EXPAND California 3-Foot Burrito Calle Tacos

If you’re feeding a crowd at home, Calle Tacos in Hollywood will be featuring a 3-foot-long California Burrito on Super Bowl Sunday. Made up of six burritos, it’s loaded inside with carne asada, seasoned fries, guacamole, Monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo and topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. A deal at $69.99, the burrito feeds 10 to 12 starving football fans.

And yes, Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts will have those Los Angeles Rams–inspired raised glazed doughnuts available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Big Game: #16 doughnut for Jared Goff, #30 for Todd Gurley, #99 for Aaron Donald, #35 for CJ Anderson, #4 for Greg Zuerlein and #29 for Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.