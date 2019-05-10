Free Mango Mojito Ice Cream and Spicy Challenge Handrolls

Free handrolls at bushi by JINYA, free ice cream at Humphry Slocombe and heart-shaped pizzas from Fresh Brothers, here’s what’s popping up this week.

Saturday-Sunday, May 11-12

Wish mom Happy Mother’s Day in the cheesiest way possible with a heart-shaped pizza from Fresh Brothers. They’re offering a large heart-shaped pizza with a cute holiday-themed pizza cutter just for mama, paired together for $16.50 on dine-in, delivery and carryout orders.

Mango Mojito Humphry Slocombe

To celebrate the launch of the new flavor Mango Mojito, on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Humphry Slocombe and Whole Foods Market are hosting an Ice Cream Party at the ice creamery’s Venice scoop shop (1653B Abbott Kinney Blvd.), featuring free scoops along with giveaways and swag. Bright yellow pints of the flavor are also available exclusively at Whole Foods Markets all across LA, and the flavor will be featured in the scoop shop’s dip cases throughout May. The new flavor is a combination of mango, mint, and lime with a splash of Cuban rum. Yes, we’re talking boozy ice cream here.

Then next Thursday, May 16, Humphry Slocombe in Venice will be serving up free scoops of Brown Butter w/ Peanut Butter Candy (brown butter ice cream with OCHO Peanut Butter Candy Bar) and free OCHO mini candy from 5 p.m. until sold out.



Launching this Sunday, May 12, every Sunday-Wednesday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Hatchet Hall is serving up a Fried Chicken Family Dinner. In addition to their regular menu, for $30 per person, guests can enjoy a family style menu centered around fried chicken and fixings. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, braised greens, seasonal vegetables and hot rolls with honey butter.

EXPAND Hatchet Hall fried chicken family dinner Kyle Miyamoto

Thursday, May 16



Mr. C Beverly Hills’ Executive Chef Giuseppe Manco will be a featured guest chef at Eataly La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant. Diners can watch Chef Manco in action as he prepares calamarata con gamberetti e pomodorini with shrimp, sweet cherry tomatoes and sauce à l’armoricaine; have a chance to meet him; and learn more about the history of the iconic Cipriani hospitality family.

Jinya Ramen Bar recently launched the Tonkotsu Red ramen bowl, with the option to choose a spice level from 1 to 10. It’s made with pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, seasoned egg, nori, red hot chili oil, spicy bean sprouts and thick ramen noodles. To help diners cool off while trying the spicy challenge, bushi by JINYA guests will receive a free Hand Roll with the purchase of a Tonkotsu Red bowl. The promotion is available now through the end of May.