Free Lunch for Federal Employees at Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ in Hermosa Beach

Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ in Hermosa Beach is hosting free lunch for federal employees during the government shutdown to those with federal government ID.
Employees affected by the government shutdown will have a choice between a free chicken or veggie Bahia rice bowl seven days a week, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“My 11-year-old son came and asked me about the government shutdown and what it meant,” Silvio's owner and South Bay philanthropist Doug Howarth said in a statement.
“He asked me what we could do about it. I thought, what can we do? Since the shutdown, about 380,000 federal employees are required to stay home, while another 420,000 must work without pay,” Howarth said. “I’m going to buy these people lunch.”
Located in the heart of the South Bay, a few steps from the sand, Silvio's Brazilian BBQ on the Piper Promenade in Hermosa Beach specializes in grilled meats and seafood, sandwiches, salads and BBQ plates such as the signature World Famous Carnaval Plate for two. There are 15 craft draft beers on tap and more than 50 canned craft beer selections, as well as the house-made sangria and Brazilian Caipiroska cocktails.
Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ, 20 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach; (310) 376-6855, silviosbbq.com.
