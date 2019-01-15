 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Silvio's Brazilian BBQEXPAND
Silvio's Brazilian BBQ
Silvio's Brazilian BBQ

Free Lunch for Federal Employees at Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ in Hermosa Beach

Michele Stueven | January 15, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ in Hermosa Beach is hosting free lunch for federal employees during the government shutdown to those with federal government ID.

Employees affected by the government shutdown will have a choice between a free chicken or veggie Bahia rice bowl seven days a week, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Continue Reading

“My 11-year-old son came and asked me about the government shutdown and what it meant,” Silvio's owner and South Bay philanthropist Doug Howarth said in a statement.

Silvio's has 15 craft beers on tap.
Silvio's has 15 craft beers on tap.
Silvio's Brazilian BBQ

“He asked me what we could do about it. I thought, what can we do? Since the shutdown, about 380,000 federal employees are required to stay home, while another 420,000 must work without pay,” Howarth said. “I’m going to buy these people lunch.”

Located in the heart of the South Bay, a few steps from the sand, Silvio's Brazilian BBQ on the Piper Promenade in Hermosa Beach specializes in grilled meats and seafood, sandwiches, salads and BBQ plates such as the signature World Famous Carnaval Plate for two. There are 15 craft draft beers on tap and more than 50 canned craft beer selections, as well as the house-made sangria and Brazilian Caipiroska cocktails.

Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ, 20 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach; (310) 376-6855, silviosbbq.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: