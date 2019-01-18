Free Chili at Philippe's and Free CBD Coffee in Venice From "The Guy"

Here's what's popping up in L.A. this week: CBD drip coffee, football-themed doughnuts, free chili at Philippe's and more!

Saturday, Jan. 19

To celebrate the season-three premiere of HBO's High Maintenance, the cable network and experiential marketing company Grandesign are teaming up to deliver CBD drip coffee and lattes on the Venice Boardwalk on Saturday. Dozens of ambassadors dressed up as “The Guy” will be delivering the free, caffeinated cups out of a fully wrapped High Maintenance coffee truck.

The event is first come, first served from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Windward Plaza in Venice.

L.A. Rams playoff doughnuts Trejo's Coffee & Donuts

Sunday, Jan. 20

More doughnuts for football fans: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts will be featuring Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship doughnuts, including a #16 doughnut for Jared Goff, #30 doughnut for Todd Gurley, #99 doughnut for Aaron Donald, #35 for CJ Anderson and #29 doughnut for Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. The football-shaped, raised glazed doughnuts come in Rams colors of blue and gold.

Available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood.

Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day at Lucques: A very special Forever Cheese Sunday Supper at Lucques for one night only with cheese mistress Michele Buster features a three-course meal with accompaniments for $52. Menu items include grilled hanger steak with fried fingerlings, kong’s arugula and Andazul blue cheese and a young escarole and Little Gems salad with anchovy, celery, grapes and shaved cabra al gofio.

EXPAND Dolores Chili Philippe's

Tuesday, Jan. 22

It's the annual Free Chili Day at Philippe’s! The first 500 people who hit the doors starting at 10:30 a.m. will receive a voucher for a free cup of Dolores Chili, with the purchase of a sandwich. Guests will receive a voucher at one of the two main entrances upon arriving to the restaurant, which can be redeemed at any carver station. Each cup of chili comes with or without beans, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese or onions. This is the ninth straight year Philippe’s and Dolores Chili have teamed up for this event. Dolores Chili has been sold exclusively at Philippe’s since the 1970s.

EXPAND Daily Harvest Refueling Station Daily Harvest

Through Wednesday, Jan. 23

Daily Harvest is bringing its free Refueling Station to the Westfield Century City from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily The pop-up's chic take on a retro gas station will allow visitors to sample the brand’s smoothies, breakfast bowls, harvest bowls and cookies, purchase Daily Harvest cups offline and partake in programming such as on-site nutrition coaching, swag giveaways and other surprises.

Daily Harvest says it created the Refueling Station as a food oasis for busy people to disrupt their overbooked schedules and remind them that they can nourish their bodies with good food that won’t slow them down.