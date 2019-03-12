Flippin' Flapjacks, It's National Pancake Day

Whether you call it a hotcake, flapjack, griddlecake or latke, the pancake has been around since the Greeks turned a mixture of wheat flour, olive oil, honey and curdled milk into breakfast. Whether it’s a pannekoek, rishiki, salukara or palatschinken, every region around the world has its own version.

We’ve come a long way since then, elevating the humble cake into a work of art with ingredients from potatoes to caviar. Today is National Pancake Day and we’ve got six ways to celebrate in L.A.

EXPAND Banana split pancake at Myke's Cafe Gary Greene

Myke's Cafe has locations in Sherman Oaks and Pacoima offering specialty pancakes like the Rock Star, a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla ice cream, bacon, whipped cream and cotton candy pop rocks, or the Banana Split pancake stack of buttermilk pancakes and bananas topped with vanilla ice cream, homemade whipped cream, lemon curd, chocolate sauce and sprinkles. The Notre Dame Killer combines Southern red velvet flapjacks with cinnamon, topped with cocoa powder and cream cheese frosting. Or build your own with toppings that include everything from crumbled Oreos and Cocoa Pebbles to lemon curd or sausage.