First Look: Sloane’s Valley Village Aims to Attract Movie Buffs

Bobby Montes is as obsessed with films as he is with food, so when he opened his first restaurant a few months ago on a funky stretch of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, he named it after one of his favorite characters, Sloane Peterson from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Everything on the unpretentious menu at Sloane’s Valley Village is a wink and a nod to his favorite movies, and it caters to the nearby studios that made them.

Located in the former Russian Dacha space and next door to the historic, frozen-in-time Valentine Recording Studios, Sloane’s feels like a neighborhood joint you’d find in 1960s Laurel Canyon, with an affordable and approachable menu. Charming and rustic, the restaurant’s indoor/outdoor entry is draped with a large bougainvillea, paired with delicate hanging plants, mismatched chairs and handcrafted benches lining white stone walls. You can hear Joni Mitchell singing in the background.

EXPAND Inside Sloane's Michele Stueven