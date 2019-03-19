First Look: Pikoh Is Unafraid

When you walk into Pikoh, you feel like you’re walking into a Santa Barbara backyard full of kumquat trees and hanging plants. The owner, who likes to remain under the radar, says she wanted it to feel comfortable like her home and inviting to everyone. My first thought was, “This is Lunetta,” but the menu goes beyond your standard day-to-night cafe and explores Peruvian and Asian elements all wrapped into a California cuisine.

Ricardo Zarate is the hot name tied to the restaurant; he's best known for Rosaliné. But it’s also important to mention his partner, James Jung, whose influence is shown throughout the menu, from pork tonkatsu with shredded cabbage, caramelized lemon and a dash of mustard, to the white Asian sea bass with shimeji, dashi consomme and an herb crust butter that has the perfect amount of saltiness.

Pork Tonkatsu Anne Hamner

Pikoh's daytime menu features innovative provisions like shaksuka, chickpea hummus with steamed mussels and French toast made with algarrobina sauce and cream. Whatever you do, get the chorizo and lamb ragu over pappardelle — it was unlike any other pasta dish I’ve had, full of cilantro, spices and just the right amount of Huancaína pecorino to add some nuttiness.