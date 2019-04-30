First Look: Le Grand Adds to L.A.'s Mediterranean Diet

Greek chef and brother duo Alex and Chris Manos have brought their combined talents from stints at Melisse and Providence to the corner of 7th and Grand downtown in the newly opened Le Grand, for modern and elegant Mediterranean inspired seafood focused dishes and a sexy cocktail program just a quick stroll from the Metro station.

Start with the Manos signature, rolled up and warm house made Greek oregano pita bread served with whipped citrus, nori butter crème fraiche and fleur de sel. Other a la carte dips include a smoked ricotta with Meyer lemon, Buddha hand and fennel pollen, black garlic tzatziki, and a beetroot dip made with walnuts, yogurt and arugula. It’s the perfect match for a gin & roses made with grapefruit, elderflower liquor, agave, gin and tonic.

The brothers put a unique spin on their raw oysters (topped with raspberry sorbet,) Dungeness crab (a decorative cigar wrapped in paper thin plum slices,) and a burrata stuffed in yellow peaches over arugula and aged balsamic, sprinkled with pistachios. Also one of a kind is their black sesame-crusted feta with walnuts and lemon verbena drizzled with orange blossom honey which works as either an appetizer or dessert. The spanakopita is from a family recipe and topped with fried spinach and the tiger shrimp saganaki is a delightful combination of heirloom tomatoes and ouzo dusted with fennel pollen.