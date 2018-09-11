First Look: Edgy Indian at Kapoor's Akbar Downtown

If you want edgy Indian food, head to the north end of downtown L.A. and Kapoor’s Akbar Indian restaurant. It’s on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in a complex that once housed a Walmart.

Kapoor is chef and restaurant owner Avinash Kapoor. This new Akbar replaces his Pasadena restaurant, Akbar Cuisine of India, which ended a 21-year run in February. Another Akbar is on Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. Kochi, a South Indian restaurant in Hermosa Beach, is also part of the group.

Open since March, Akbar downtown is putting out fun dishes for a young crowd, targeting students in the nearby Orsini apartments and anyone who wants something other than tandoori chicken, saag paneer and garlic naan, although these standards are on the menu, too.