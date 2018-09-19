Feast Like a Fashionista for L.A. Fashion Week

We surveyed the L.A. Fashion Week community on the trendiest places to eat once the carpet is rolled up, the Spanx are off and the catwalk has been dismantled (or anytime, for us civilians.) Here are their picks for the most fashionable places to rub elbows with the trendsetters:
Catch L.A.: The dramatic rooftop entrance to one of the best seafood spots in town shows off arriving diners as well as any catwalk. The design masterpiece under a retractable roof is officially an outdoor restaurant and offers views from the Hollywood Hills to downtown. The interior is warm and rustic with tables, booths and alcoves perfect for stargazing and hiding out.
Get yourself a cozy spot and settle in for seafood that's as spectacular as the view. Start with a One Too Many cocktail: strawberry-infused Absolut Elyx with Lillet Rose, coconut, avocado and lime topped with an orchid garnish. Move on to the famed truffle sashimi made with tuna, hamachi, chili oil, ponzu, caviar and black truffle, served on its own deserved little altar. A mouthwatering performance is the Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu beef cooked tableside on a hot stone, served with yuzu soy, garlic oil, Maldon sea salt and sesame. Don't be surprised if you find yourself next to Cindy Crawford or Kylie Jenner as you finish off with some sticky coconut cake. 8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 347-6060, catchrestaurants.com/catchla/.
Javier's Century City: The upscale, multiregional Mexican restaurant on the ground level of the Westfield Mall in Century City is dotted with fireplaces and palms throughout the main dining room, al fresco patios, intimate private dining rooms and sprawling bar under coved ceilings.
Javier's offers an extensive ceviche menu and seafood specialties such as the popular shrimp, crab and lobster enchiladas. There's a 14-ounce tomahawk pork chop topped with chili negro and guajillo sauce served with esquite-style fresh corn. For smaller appetites, there's the filete Antiguo, an 8-ounce filet mignon topped with chipotle cream sauce, sautéed onion and mushroom. For dessert, try the mocha tres leches, made with Patron tequila and coffee, or deep-fried ice cream rolled in corn flakes, nuts and honey served in a buñuelo basket. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City; (424) 313-8143, javiers-cantina.com/index.html#!/page_centurycity.
Viale dei Romani: The most fashionable gem in Casey Lane's food empire is located in the new Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood's design district. A fresh take on southern Italian, the menu blends touches of France, Spain, the Middle East and North Africa in an elegantly casual blue and gold setting, designed by Parts & Labor. Giant original paintings by Australian artist James Peter Henry (who also happens to be the best server on the floor) set a bold tone in the dining room.
The crudo menu alone — not including the Washington state oysters — boasts seven options, like Santa Barbara uni with Thai basil and smoked olive oil, and cured mackerel with burnt lemon and yuzu oil. The Suzuki is served with lemon and an Arbequina oil and pares beautifully with the ceccina, a delicate chickpea-flour crepe served with a choice of tuna tartare or avocado salad. Have a negroni at the bar, and you just may run into WWD West Coast bureau chief Marcy Medina celebrating her birthday with fashion photographer Katie Jones. 627 N. La Peer Drive, West Hollywood; (213) 296-3038, vialedeiromani.com.
Cecconi's: The laid-back yet glamorous Soho House Group hot spot on Melrose is a scene for breakfast, power lunches and dinner.
Start the morning off with an acai bowl with moringa and matcha, or the chia seed and basil pudding with blackberries. For bigger appetites, the panettone French toast with cherry bourbon syrup should do. All-day options include wood-fired pizzas like the vegan mascarpone with kale and Brussels sprouts, and a selection of pastas like chitarra, with octopus, sea urchin and pangratata. They have a perfect happy hour for posers from 3 to 6 p.m. that won't break the bank. 8764 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (310) 432-2000, cecconiswesthollywood.com.
Avra Beverly Hills: Located in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the new Avra is a delicious and chic people-watching spot where everyone is perfectly coiffed (likely at the famous Christophe Salon down the street).
Currently serving lunch and brunch, the 11,000-square-foot space includes an enormous outdoor patio overlooking Beverly Drive; it's designed to mimic an open-air villa in Greece, with fresh lemon trees, imported limestone and washed stone walls. Greek classics include grilled Portuguese sardines with lemon, capers and extra virgin olive oil and spreads with house-made pita. The extensive fish menu includes a raw bar, sashimi and a wide range of grilled whole fish (lavraki, fagri, lithrini and tsipoura) by the pound, deboned at the table. 233 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills; (310) 734-0841, avrabeverlyhills.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Henry: This neighborhood joint is a low-key, fun spot to unwind and kick off the Louboutins with a friend or a date, with outdoor seating and a massive indoor space for a cozy booth or communal dining experience. The waitstaff is welcoming and the food is exceptional. Begin your night sipping a gin-based cocktail with rose petals called Wake the Angels and move on to the fig and ginger mule. Share smoked Norwegian salmon on a crunchy hash brown with crème fraîche and arugula; black truffle cheese fondue with warm pretzel bite knobs; or the sinful Surf & Surf, with luscious chunks of crab marinating in warm butter, served with chilled Mexican shrimp and grilled bread bites. Save room for entrees like the succulent short rib with homemade English pea ravioli or seared ahi tuna in a bowl of green curry coconut rice with lemongrass broth. 120 N. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills; (424) 204-1595, thehenryrestaurant.com/locations/the-henry-west-hollywood.
TAO Lounge: The immense Hollywood outpost of this clubby institution and celebrity magnet is just as much about posing as it is eating in the subterranean restaurant. The Restaurant Lounge, located at the top of the 40-foot grand staircase, is a perfect perch for fashion inspection and makes for a dramatic entrance into the dining room.
An abundance of stylish pan-Asian specialties includes dim sum, yakitori, barbecue, tempura, sushi and sashimi. Specialty rolls worth trying are the surf and turf with king crab, Wagyu, yuzu kosho and aioli, or the spicy tuna rice crispy with mango salsa. 6421 Selma Ave., Hollywood; (323) 593-7888, taolosangeles.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!