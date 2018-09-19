Feast Like a Fashionista for L.A. Fashion Week

We surveyed the L.A. Fashion Week community on the trendiest places to eat once the carpet is rolled up, the Spanx are off and the catwalk has been dismantled (or anytime, for us civilians.) Here are their picks for the most fashionable places to rub elbows with the trendsetters:

Catch L.A.: The dramatic rooftop entrance to one of the best seafood spots in town shows off arriving diners as well as any catwalk. The design masterpiece under a retractable roof is officially an outdoor restaurant and offers views from the Hollywood Hills to downtown. The interior is warm and rustic with tables, booths and alcoves perfect for stargazing and hiding out.

Get yourself a cozy spot and settle in for seafood that's as spectacular as the view. Start with a One Too Many cocktail: strawberry-infused Absolut Elyx with Lillet Rose, coconut, avocado and lime topped with an orchid garnish. Move on to the famed truffle sashimi made with tuna, hamachi, chili oil, ponzu, caviar and black truffle, served on its own deserved little altar. A mouthwatering performance is the Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu beef cooked tableside on a hot stone, served with yuzu soy, garlic oil, Maldon sea salt and sesame. Don't be surprised if you find yourself next to Cindy Crawford or Kylie Jenner as you finish off with some sticky coconut cake. 8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 347-6060, catchrestaurants.com/catchla/.