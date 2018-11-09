 


Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea Offers Veterans Free Cup of Joe on Monday, Nov. 12

Michele Stueven | November 9, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

To show appreciation and to honor local veterans at a time when they need it the most, Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea is offering a free cup of coffee on Monday, Nov. 12,  at its downtown Mayfair Hotel location.

Anyone who can show proof of military service can choose from the Fairgrounds portfolio of brews from a mix of national and local roasters all day on Monday. Tea is not included in the offer.

“I’m ashamed that I’m only giving a cup of coffee away. I wish we could do more for the military as they’ve always made sacrifices for this country,” Michael Schultz, co-founder and CEO of Infuse Hospitality and Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, tells L.A. Weekly.

“There is nothing more important than taking care of our military, police officials and educators, who provide freedom and an opportunity for a better tomorrow. ”

The Fairgrounds in the historic hotel houses a brew bar that includes a choice of hot or iced espresso and organic flavor shots. On tap is a rotating selection of cold brews and nitros from around the country, such as Frothy Monkey, Irving Farm and Stumptown Roasters.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea, 1256 W. Seventh St., downtown; (213) 378-0382, fairgrounds.cafe.

