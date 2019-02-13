Exploring the Mysterious Devil’s Tongue at Inn Ann, Japan House

Also known as voodoo lily, elephant yam and snake palm, and commonplace in Japan, the bulbous underground stem of the konjac plant was in the spotlight in a seven-course dinner prepared by three of L.A.’s most celebrated chefs, including Shibumi’s David Schlosser, at Inn Ann at Japan House over the weekend.

According to the Japan Times, the rubbery gelatinous ingredient has been used in Japan since the 6th century, originally for medicinal purposes. It has no calories, sugar, fat, gluten or carbs. Konnyaku is also referred to by the Japanese as “broom for the stomach” because of its high fiber content and because its chewy texture will help you burn more calories than actually ingesting it. It comes in both block form and as shirataki, a noodle form. It can be found in local Japanese markets such as Mitsuwa Marketplace and, much like rice, comes in brown and white versions.

EXPAND Shabu-shabu konjac Michele Stueven