El Cholo Celebrates 95 Years With 95-Cent Combo Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 23

Celebrating its 95th year, El Cholo will offer its all-time best-selling item, a No. 1 combination plate (cheese enchilada, rolled beef taco, Spanish rice and refried beans), for 95 cents all day on Tuesday, Oct. 23., at all six of its restaurant locations.

One of L.A.’s first restaurants, the two-room Sonora Cafe opened its doors near the Coliseum at what was Broadway and Santa Barbara Avenue in 1923. As the story goes, two years later a guest wandered into the cafe and, while waiting for dinner, doodled the figure of a man on the menu and captioned it “El Cholo,” the name given to field hands of the Spanish settlers in California at the time. Cafe owner Alejandro Borquez loved the scribble and the man and changed the name of his restaurant.