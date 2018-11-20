Eat and Shop in Style During a Manhattan Beach Staycation

Shopping season is approaching quickly, and even the most dedicated browsers and buyers can tire of hunting for the perfect gift or holiday outfit. Why not make it fun this year and head to the South Bay for a shopping staycation?

The Westdrift hotel in Manhattan Beach is just steps from stores, restaurants, snack spots and entertainment options for everyone in the group. It’s pet-friendly, too, so no one has to be left out. Shopping-averse guests can ride a hotel-provided bike on the Strand, catch a film at the nearby movie theater, or head to the pool, beach or nine-hole golf course. The expansive lobby combines natural woods, netting and entry columns designed to suggest the pillars that support the Manhattan Beach Pier. Artwork depicting underwater scenes in dazzling ocean blue also reminds you of the nearby shore as soon as you walk in. Rooms and suites continue the theme, with colorful beachy artwork and modern furnishings that add a bit of New York City–style sophistication.

