DTLA Dinner Club Brings Neighbors Together

The DTLA Dinner Club is still going strong after eight years, bringing the downtown community together on Wednesdays for free pop-up dinners featuring some of L.A.’s best chefs. The only thing they ask is you bring your choice of liquor to share and a smile.

It’s the brainchild of native Angeleno Josh Gray Emmer, whose BridGE DTLA provides community engagement services for developers and connects neighbors with one another. Anyone who lives in DTLA, is a member of the Los Angeles Athletic Club or is a founder or CEO of an L.A.-based company is welcome to sign up to be invited.

Chef Sam Udell and hungry guests Brandon Tyler Williams/Oak Giant Photography.